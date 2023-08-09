Tax Reforms: Tinubu Sets 30-Day Deadline As UI Student Joins Panel

Following the inauguration of the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform chaired by Taiwo Oyedele, President Bola Tinubu has said a 30-day deadline for the actualization of the reform.

President Tinubu while speaking at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday also made clear his determination to eliminate the vicious cycle of excessive borrowing for government spending and the ensuing burden of debt payments.

As the Federal Government works to attain an 18% tax-to-GDP ratio within three years, Tinubu urged the committee to enhance the nation’s revenue profile and business environment.

However, Orire Agbaje, a 400-level student of the University of Ibadan (UI) studying economics, was also among those who were appointed by the President to serve on the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax changes.

Tinubu said, “Our aim is to transform the tax system to support sustainable development while achieving a minimum of 18 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio within the next three years.

“Without revenue, the government cannot provide adequate social services to the people it is entrusted to serve.

“The committee, in the first instance, is expected to deliver a schedule of quick reforms that can be implemented within 30 days. Critical reform measures should be recommended within six months, and full implementation will take place within one calendar year.”

READ ALSO:

He gave the committee instructions to complete its one-year agenda, which was broken down into three key areas: tax reforms, growth facilitation, and fiscal governance.

He emphasized that there would be no justification for failure and gave orders to all government ministries and agencies to fully work with the committee.

Tinubu said, “We cannot blame the people for expecting much from us. To whom much is given, much is expected.

“It is even more so when we campaigned on a promise of a better country anchored on our Renewed Hope Agenda. I have committed myself to use every minute I spend in this office to work to improve the quality of life of our people.”

The President claimed that Nigeria still has issues with things like the simplicity of paying taxes and its tax-to-GDP ratio.

The committee’s chairman, Oyedele, promised that the members will do their utmost to serve the interests of the country.

“Many of our existing laws are outdated, hence, they require comprehensive updates to achieve full harmonisation to address the multiplicity of taxes, and to remove the burden on the poor and vulnerable while addressing the concerns of all investors, big and small,” he said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Zacchaeus Adedeji, described the committee members, drawn from the public and private sectors, as accomplished individuals from various sectors.

He said, “Mr President, you have the pedigree when it comes to revenue transformation. You demonstrated this when you were the Governor of Lagos State over 20 years ago.”