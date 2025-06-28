Tax Reforms: Sulaiman-Ibrahim Hails Tinubu

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s recent assent to the Tax Reforms Law, describing it as a significant stride toward improving the welfare of Nigerians.

In a statement signed in Abuja by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister noted that the reforms are aimed at easing the financial burden on citizens while fostering economic growth. She described the new law as a reflection of the government’s commitment to people-centered policies that prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable.

“This reform is not just a legislative change; it represents a profound understanding of the challenges our citizens face,” she stated. “By making tax policies more equitable, we are ensuring that every Nigerian has a fair chance at financial stability.”

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, she added, proudly salutes the bold and compassionate decision which she said will transform the daily lives of millions.

“I extend heartfelt commendation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for signing into law the Tax Reform Bill — a bold, compassionate, and visionary step that demonstrates his administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive governance and the well-being of all Nigerians, especially women, children, and families.

“This legislative milestone is far more than a fiscal adjustment; it is a social justice intervention. By removing Value Added Tax (VAT) on essential female-related and childcare items such as sanitary towels and baby diapers, the President has responded to the long-standing cries of mothers, caregivers, and advocates who have tirelessly called for the prioritization of basic dignity in economic policy.

“For women in low-income households, this reform delivers direct and immediate relief. It lifts an often invisible burden from the shoulders of those who are forced to make difficult choices every day — between menstrual hygiene and school attendance, between clean diapers and household sustenance. In eliminating these inequities, Mr. President has brought government closer to the grassroots and reaffirmed the humanity at the core of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The Tax Reforms Law seeks to streamline the nation’s tax system, reduce rates for low-income groups, and promote investment that supports job creation. The Minister urged Nigerians to engage with the reforms positively, emphasizing that they hold the potential to build a more equitable and prosperous society.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s commendation aligns with a growing consensus among public officials on the importance of coordinated efforts to reshape Nigeria’s economic landscape.

As the implementation phase commences, stakeholders remain optimistic about the transformative impact the reforms will have on the country’s economy and the lives of its citizens.