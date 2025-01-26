Tax Reforms: Pro-Tinubu Group Lauds Faleke’s Support For President In NASS

Share

…names Lagos Lawmaker as pillar of development

The Tinubu Reforms Advocates (TRA) has commended James Faleke, the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Finance, for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills.

In a statement signed by its President, Gideon Unazi, the group said Faleke’s efforts have been instrumental in shaping the conversation around the tax reform bills, which aim to overhaul Nigeria’s tax collection and administration systems.

Unazi acknowledged that Faleke has taken the time to educate his colleagues about the bills, addressing concerns and fostering a deeper understanding of the proposed legislation.

He added that Faleke’s commitment to the President’s tax bills went beyond mere advocacy, as he took concrete steps to ensure its success.

According to Unazi, Faleke spearheaded efforts to thoroughly brief members of the Finance Committee, which he chairs, on the bill’s provisions, ensuring they were well-equipped to make informed decisions.

Additionally, he said Faleke engaged in extensive lobbying, reaching out to a majority of members across the country, and addressing their concerns, ultimately garnering significant support for the executive bills.

Unazi noted that his tireless efforts have been instrumental in building a broad coalition of lawmakers who now back the bill.

As one of President Tinubu’s most trusted and longest-serving loyalists, Unazi noted that Faleke has consistently used his legislative powers to propagate the President’s reforms and ideals.

According to the group, his dedication to President Tinubu’s vision is rooted in his lifelong study and propagation of the Tinubu gospel.

Unazi said that Faleke’s support for the bills attests to his commitment to Nigeria’s development, and dedication to President Tinubu’s vision.

“The Tinubu Reforms Advocates applaud Rt. Hon. James Faleke, the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Finance, for his unwavering support to President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bill,” Unazi said.

“Faleke has proven to be a dependable ally of President Tinubu, leveraging his position to champion the cause of the tax reform bill. His recent engagement with lawmakers across the six geo-political zones is laudable, demonstrating his commitment to the President’s vision.

“As one of the most trusted and longest-serving loyalists of President Tinubu, Faleke has consistently used his legislative powers to propagate the reforms and ideals of the President.

“He took the time to educate his colleagues about the bills, addressing concerns and fostering a deeper understanding of the proposed legislation. Faleke’s efforts have been instrumental in shaping the conversation around the tax reform bill.

“His dedication to President Tinubu’s vision is rooted in his lifelong study and propagation of the Tinubu gospel. Indeed, the introduction of President Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bill sparked widespread debates across Nigeria, with many hailing it as a transformative step towards revitalising the country’s economy.

“Thanks to patriotic Nigerians like Faleke, citizens now under the benefits of the proposed legislation, which aims to overhaul the country’s tax collection and administration systems, presenting an opportunity to create a more equitable and efficient taxation model.

“Faleke’s relationship with President Tinubu is built on a foundation of trust, loyalty, and shared values. He has been a consistent advocate for the President’s policies and initiatives and has worked tirelessly to promote Nigeria’s financial stability and growth.

“As a pillar of development, Faleke continues to demonstrate his dedication to the President’s vision, working tirelessly to ensure the successful implementation of the tax reform bill.

“We commend Faleke for his selfless dedication to President Tinubu’s vision and for being a shining example of leadership and commitment to the development of Nigeria.”

The group, therefore, urged Faleke to continue his outstanding work in supporting President Tinubu’s policies and reforms.

Unazi further called on other lawmakers to emulate Faleke’s dedication, rallying behind President Tinubu’s vision to build a modern Nigeria that is connected, efficient, and competitive on the global stage.

