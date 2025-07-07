Tax Reforms: Opportunity To Rebuild Fiscal Compact, Promote Equity –Expert

…says women still face structural disadvantages

A development economist and fiscal governance expert, Professor Chiwuike Uba, has commended the signing into law of the tax reform bills.

Describing the reforms as a historic opportunity to rebuild fiscal compact, promote equity as well as restore public trust, he said Nigeria’s tax system had long been a microcosm of the country’s wider governance dysfunction—characterised by a narrow tax base, over-taxed wage earners, chronically under-taxed elites, a vast informal sector, and public mistrust rooted in decades of poor service delivery and corruption.

He, however, lamented that despite its ambitions, the reform package lacked gender-sensitive provisions. According to him, “women-led enterprises and informal traders remain exposed to regressive levies and face structural disadvantages.

There are no targeted tax credits or reliefs for women, nor for Nigeria’s 30+ million persons with disabilities, senior citizens, or other vulnerable groups.”

Uba, in a report made available to New Telegraph, said with a taxto-GDP ratio of just 6–8 per cent, Nigeria ranked among the lowest in Africa and the world.

He said: “Against this backdrop, the passage of four groundbreaking tax laws in 2025—the Nigeria Tax Act, the Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act—offers an unprecedented opportunity to shift from extractive taxation toward progressive, inclusive, and transparent fiscal governance.”

Describing it as a bold shift toward progressivity and equity, he pointed out that for the first time in history, Nigerians earning ₦800,000 or less annually were exempt from personal income tax while Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a turnover below ₦25 million are enjoy a zero per cent company income tax rate.

“These reforms reflect a longawaited shift toward progressivity, compassion, and economic justice. However, their success depends on diligent implementation, digital onboarding, and fairness in enforcement,” he said.

He also commended the aspect of digital intelligence and modern enforcement, saying that digitization is now a statutory requirement.

According to him, “mandatory Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) are linked to national identity systems (NIN, BVN, CAC), enabling real-time filing, AI-powered audits, e-invoicing, and automated VAT tracking.

“These reforms have the potential to drastically improve tax efficiency, reduce fraud, and enable evidencebased revenue monitoring.”

On harmonisation and protection for tax payers, he hailed the fact that the Joint Revenue Board has now been empowered to unify federal, state, and local tax systems, while states can delegate collection to the Nigeria Revenue Service.

“The establishment of the Office of the Tax Ombud provides a new legal platform for dispute resolution and taxpayer protection. If implemented faithfully, these reforms can eliminate multiple taxation, foster accountability, and restore dignity to the taxpayer experience,” he added.

He further said that the reforms boldly extended Capital Gains Tax to digital and intangible assets such as cryptocurrency, NFTs, and intellectual property, adding that Withholding Tax compliance has been strengthened and expanded to cover digital transactions, consultancy, rents, and more.

These measures mark a significant step toward taxing capital, not just consumption and labour. On multinational tax avoidance and transfer pricing reforms, he recalled that Sections 190–195 of the Nigeria Tax Act fortified anti-avoidance rules and transfer pricing enforcement.

“They mandate arm’s-length pricing for related-party transactions and empower revenue authorities to audit offshore profit-shifting schemes. These provisions align Nigeria with global BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) efforts and signal a shift toward corporate tax justice,” he added.

“The 2025 tax reform laws represent not just new rules, but a new opportunity. “An opportunity to make taxation an instrument of justice and development. An opportunity to restore the dignity of the taxpayer. Nigeria has written the laws. Now it must write the legacy,” he added.