Tax Reforms: Leadway Group Drives Dialogue On Compliance Strategies

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s leading nonbanking financial services providers, is driving strategic discourse to equip individuals and businesses with valuable insights into these policy changes, highlighting their implications and outlining actionable strategies for compliance while maximising opportunities under the updated laws.

The engagement, titled “Understanding the New Tax Reforms and Implications,” was moderated by Yetunde Fadipe, Group Head of Tax at Leadway Holdings. The interactive high-powered session, featuring Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, attracted participation from over 520 individuals and businesses.

The plenary emphasised the need to simplify Nigeria’s com- plex tax environment, broaden the tax base, enhance transparency, and alleviate the burden on compliant taxpayers. The speakers shared insights about key reforms that directly a+ect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), digital businesses, and individuals.

Additionally, the session shared key compliance strategies to promote long-term financial sustainability. Olusakin Labeodan, MD/ CEO of Leadway Pensure, in his opening remarks, reinforced Leadway’s leadership in shaping national conversations: As a group, our role extends beyond simply providing financial services.

We recognise the importance of empowering individuals, businesses, households, and the broader economy to utilise financial tools and policies for creating sustainable livelihoods.

By bringing together platforms like this, we ensure that our stakeholders are not only well-informed but also equipped to succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic regulatory environment.

Speaking during the webinar, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, explained that the reforms would put more money in the pockets of individuals, reduce the cost of doing business, and remove the barriers that make small companies uncompetitive.