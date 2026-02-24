Tax Reforms: Implementation Committee Chairman Seeks Simplicity, Predictability

The Chairman of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC), Joseph Tegbe, has stressed that tax policy must serve as an enabler of governance.

According to a statement yesterday, he said that the framework must embody simplicity, equity, predictability, and administrability at scale. These principles, he explained, fostered voluntary compliance, reduce operational friction, and strengthen investor confidence.

By contrast, ad-hoc adjustments or policy drift, Tegbe warned, could undermine reform momentum, unsettle businesses, and deter investment, which thrives on predictable rules rather than shifting announcements.

“Structured sequencing, clear transition mechanisms, and continuous feedback between policymakers and administrators are therefore critical to sustaining reform credibility,” he said.

The NTPIC Chairman made this known while emphasising that the success of Nigeria’s recently enacted tax reform framework would rely less on the ambition of its legislation and more on the discipline of its execution. This was at the 2026 Leadership Retreat of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), where Tegbe underscored that the country’s tax reform journey was at a critical juncture where effective implementation will determine long-term fiscal outcomes.

He pointed out that the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio remained among the lowest for major economies, constraining fiscal flexibility and heightening vulnerability to fluctuations in oil prices.

With public expenditure pressures rising and macroeconomic stability increasingly dependent on sustainable domestic revenue mobilisation, he said that institutional performance was now the primary driver of fiscal resilience. According to him, the passage of four new tax laws marks only the beginning of a broader reform agenda.

He described the initiative as a systemic recalibration of Nigeria’s fiscal architecture, rather than a routine policy update. The true measure of success, he asserted, would be the credibility of implementation, not the design of the laws themselves, and argued that revenue reform cannot succeed in isolation.

“Achieving sustainable gains requires a whole-of-government approach, leveraging robust taxpayer identification systems, integrated financial data, efficient dispute resolution, and harmonized coordination across federal and subnational levels,” he stated.