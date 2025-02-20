Tax Reforms : FG Inaugurates Tax Appeal Commissioners

Share

The Federal Government yesterday inaugurated the newly appointed 50 Tax Appeal Commissioners, marking a progression in government’s tax reforms journey Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, performed the inauguration in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga. Edun, the statement noted, emphasised the importance of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) in ensuring fair and efficient adjudication of tax disputes, which is essential for attracting investment and fostering a business-friendly environment.

He pointed out that reducing tax evasion was vital for maintaining trust in Nigeria’s tax system and funding national development.

“While tax avoidance remains legal, tax evasion must be curtailed to ensure the integrity of Nigeria’s tax system,” he noted. Discussing Nigeria’s improving economic indicators, Edun highlighted stabilising inflation, declining food prices, and rising oil production.

These improvements, he stated, demonstrated the progress of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to place Nigeria on a sustainable path of growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Speaking earlier, Minister of State Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, stated that “the Tribunal is a key mechanism in the tax system, balancing the interest of gover nment in revenue generation and ensuring that taxpayers’ rights are protected”. She called on the members of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) to bring their wealth of experience to bear in order to ensure the realization of the policy objectives of government.

