A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has attributed the widespread opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills to a perceived ethnic imbalance in the composition of the president’s economic and tax teams.

Sowunmi, who made this assertion during a Sunday television appearance, criticized President Tinubu’s administration for allegedly excluding northerners from key financial and economic positions.

New Telegraph recalls that the tax bills, introduced by Tinubu’s administration to address revenue generation challenges, have faced stiff resistance from various quarters, including the 36 state governors under the National Economic Council (NEC) and the 19 northern governors, who have outrightly rejected certain provisions.

Speaking on the development, Sowunmi argued that while the tax bills themselves may be well-intentioned, the exclusion of northern representation in critical economic leadership roles, such as the Finance Minister, Central Bank Governor, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, and Customs Chief, has created distrust among northern stakeholders.

He said, “You can’t have FIRS Chairman Yoruba, Finance Minister Yoruba, Customs boss Yoruba, CBN Governor Yoruba.

“You can’t do that. And then suddenly, the Yoruba people came and said we have a new tax regime. They (people of other tribes) will be nervous.”

According to Sowunmi, representation matters in fostering trust, especially in a country as diverse as Nigeria.

“You may mean well, but let me have some of my own seated at the table to be sure that you mean well.

“Nobody will sit at the table and cause injury to his tribe,” he added.

The Tinubu administration’s tax reform bills have sparked intense debate, with critics arguing that the proposals could disproportionately affect certain demographics and regions.

The National Economic Council and state governors have expressed concerns about sections of the bills and demanded a review to address perceived inequities.

Sowunmi emphasized the need for inclusivity in decision-making processes, saying such measures would reduce tension and foster unity.

“People are not in the National Assembly or Senate not to protect the interests of their people; that’s why they are there. They are representatives of their people.”

Sowunmi however advised President Tinubu to directly address the concerns of stakeholders while reaffirming his commitment to doing what is best for Nigeria:

“I think the President needs to tell them in very clear language that I won’t be sitting here as president and refusing to do the right thing for the country only because you want to threaten me with elections.

“When we get to the bridge of election, we will cross it,” he added.

