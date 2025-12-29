Tax Reforms Controversy: Rep Urges NASS to Take Matter Seriously

…Urge FG To Reconsider The Issue

A House of Representatives member representing Fagge Federal Constituency, Barrister MB Shehu, has urged the Federal Government to reconsider the tax reform law in the interest of the people.

Shehu, who was speaking at a get-together event of the Kano Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Sunday night at Tahir Guest Palace, also called on the leadership of the National Assembly, “to take the issue of the Tax Reform very seriously.”

The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) lawmaker further advised public servants, particularly journalists to “always work and strive to keep Nigeria as one indivisible country.”

He insisted that Nigeria’s unity is born in her diversity, adding, “Nigeria remains one indivisible country, irrespective of our political, religious and ethnic affiliations.”

Rep MB Shehu then commended the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel for organising the all-important event.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Chapel, Alhaji Murtala Adewale, first thanked Allah(SWT) for making the event possible.

“Today’s event is so unique that we brought together 10 former chairmen of the Chapel who are residing in different parts of the country.

“Some of these men have been in the journalism profession for more than 30 years. Today, it is a privilege for some of us, just occupying this position, to meet them.

“We are also celebrating our members who God has elevated to different areas of human endeavour. We are also celebrating our friends, the friends of the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel, who identify with us at all times,” Adewale said.

He described the Get-together and Award Night as one for “reflection, celebration and display of service to humanity.”

According to him, the night was dedicated to recognising past leaders and celebrating elevated members of the Chapel.

“It is also a special night set aside to reward the wisdom of long-serving members, and to recognise the loyal friends of the Chapel,” he said.

Those who received Awards as Friends of the Chapel include: former President of the NUJ and former Kano State Commissioner of Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba; Associate Prof. Sule Ya’u Sule; Inuwa Waya, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, who was represented by the Managing Director of the National Productivity Commission (NPC), Hon. Baffa Babba Dan Agundi.

Others are: Director General Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, and a former member of the House of Representatives representing Kano Municipal, Hon. Sha’aban Sharada.

Those who got Awards as elevated members of the Chapel include: Babajide Otitoju, Jaafar, publisher of Daily Nigerian, Associate Prof. Rukaya Aliyu and the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu.

Others honoured as former Chairmen and/or elevated members of the Chapel included Lamara Garba Azare, Yakubu Musa, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Tajuddeen Suleiman, Osa Director, Aminu Ahmed Garko and Edwin Olofu.

Those who collected Long Service Awards at the occasion included Abdullahi Mallam Yusuf, Mohammed Kabir Ya’u, Mohammed Abdulsalam, Jacob Ajakaiye, Desmond Mbogh, Maduabuchi Jerry and Ahmed Mohammed Soron Dinki.