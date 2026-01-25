The Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have emphasised that fairness, transparency and accountability should govern the conduct of government and tax authorities as they embark on ongoing tax reforms. The bishops issued a communique after their meeting in Ibadan.

The communique read by the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, urged the government to give the tax reforms a human face.

The bishops advised the government to give the most vulnerable members of society time to adjust to the new tax regimes before applying the full force of the law.

They also urged the government to improve the security of lives and property, basic healthcare, and critical infrastructure, such as stable electricity, a water supply, motorable roads, and employment opportunities, among others.

“The government must quickly address the strike of the health workers, which has lasted almost two months and subjected the common people to suffering, causing needless deaths.

“We support the recent zealous change in approach of the federal government to the issue of insecurity, aiming to stem the continuous loss of lives.

“A few developments in recent times showed that when governments demonstrate the political will to act, even insecurity can be curtailed.

“We urge government at all levels to sustain the current zeal to tackle insecurity through courageous policies and actions.

Collaboration with external and internal organisations and other countries is encouraged. “Also, adequate funding and equipping of security agencies and continuous education of the public towards enhanced security are all important,” the communique said.

The bishops also enjoined state and local government authorities to apply themselves manifestly to the improvement of educational facilities and to staff welfare in their jurisdictions.

According to them, the recent signing of the agreement between the federal government and ASUU after 16 years of failures deserves unmitigated commendation.

“We are also pleased with the presidential grants and loans to youths for university education and the new national policy on Almajiri education aimed at empowering the future of the youths.

“All such programmes must be periodically evaluated to eliminate bottlenecks and entropy in the system to attain the desired result.

“Despite many commendable initiatives from the federal government to kickstart many critical sectors, much more needs to be done to truly bring Nigeria back to the path of prosperity and peace,” they stated.

The clerics also enjoined all faithful to continue to expand the frontiers of hope in society by promoting the social teachings of the church.

They urged priests to study and disseminate the treasures of the Church’s solicitude so that it becomes a veritable tool for the formation of citizens and the development of the nation.

“We recommend as a basic catechetical text for all faithful, the Youth Catechism of the Catholic Church, a well-prepared one in accessible language for this age and time.

“The text has been endorsed by all bishops for use in Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province; we desire that it be put to good, profitable use by youths, adults and all as a spiritual resource.

“As we embark on a new year, we call on Nigerians not to relent in praying for our leaders and the good of Nigeria,” the bishops said.