Tax Reforms Bill: Gov Sule Replies ATT, Insists On His Position On VAT

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has refuted claims made by a group, Arewa Think Tank (ATT) that he supports the tax reform bill presented before the National Assembly.

Governor Sule who was responding to a news report published in one of the national dailies (not Sunday Telegraph), on Sunday, said the ATT got him wrong when they said he is supporting the tax reform bills in their present condition.

“I never said I am supporting the bills as presented. I said I am satisfied that the President has agreed for us to amend the areas of the bills that we are opposing. But I accept that if we can make such amendments without withdrawing the bills then so be it,” he stated.

Sule insisted that his position on the aspect of the Value Added Tax (VAT) remains the same and that if the tax reform bills are passed in their present form, it will negatively affect the economy of Nasarawa State.

The ATT had in a statement issued by its convener, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, alleged that Governor Sule has shifted from his earlier position against the tax bills.

The group claimed the governor decanted his position while appearing as a guest on national television.

But in a swift response, Governor Abdullahi Sule said that the ATT got him wrong and that his earlier position on the tax reform bills remained intact.

“That’s my position because I am worried for my state and the North if the bills are passed as originally conceived especially on VAT,” he said.

