Tax Reforms Already Boosting Revenue For Infrastructure –Economist

An economic expert, Mr Olugbuyiro Akinola, says that President Bola Tinubu’s tax reforms are already strengthening government revenue.

Akinola, also the Commissioner of the Tax Appeal Tribunal, Ibadan, Oyo State, told journalist yesterday in Akure that the reforms were creating the resources needed to fund critical infrastructure and welfare programmes for Nigerians.

He said that tax revenue was contributing a larger share of government income than oil and gas for the first time in Nigeria’s history. He explained that taxpayers now understood the tax process better, which had increased revenue, adding that tax revenue accounted for about 68 per cent of public revenue under the current administration.

He added that increased tax revenue would enable the Federal Government to fund major infrastructure projects across the country as part of its Renewed Hope agenda.

He listed the projects to include ongoing road construction such as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and other major corridors, including Badagry–Sokoto and Enugu–Onitsha–Owerri–Port Harcourt.

According to him, the projects were being made possible because more taxpayers and corporate organisations were complying with tax laws following several landmark rulings of the Tax Appeal Tribunal.

He noted that there had been repeated decisions of the Tax Appeal Tribunal across the country in which huge sums were awarded against companies that previously failed to pay taxes such as stamp duty, value-added tax, and withholding tax, which they were now paying.

Akinola said that sustained reforms and public cooperation were essential to achieving longterm economic stability in the country.

He explained that increased revenue enabled the government to develop social infrastructure and welfare programmes for Nigerians, highlighting the impact of the Tax Appeal Tribunal.

He added that the reforms taxed multinational digital firms with a strong presence in Nigeria while reducing the burden on the poor and focusing more on wealthy individuals and large corporations.