Tax Reforms Act: Groups Name Abbas Man Of The Year

…Commend House of Reps for Leading Transparency in Governance

Three prominent civil society organisations, led by the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET), have named Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Man of the Year 2025 for his exemplary leadership in promoting transparency, particularly in handling the controversial tax reform laws.

The groups praised Abbas for his pivotal role in championing transparency within Nigeria’s governance framework, particularly through the swift and public release of certified tax reform documents amid swirling controversies.

In a joint statement issued here in Jos on Saturday, the organisations highlighted Abbas’ dedication to accountability as a beacon for Nigerian democracy in their annual review of 2025’s key figures and events.

Signed by Dr Adebayo Lion Ogorri, Executive Director of CESJET, Comrade James Awe and Danladi Danjuma, the statement described Abbas as a “trailblazer in restoring faith in public institutions.”

It emphasised his decisive actions in overseeing the disclosure of four critical tax reform laws, which were signed into effect by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

These measures, the groups argued, not only quelled misinformation but also set a new standard for legislative integrity.

“Abbas’ leadership exemplifies why he deserves this honour,” the statement read. “In a year marked by fiscal challenges and public scepticism, he steered the House toward unprecedented openness.

“By mandating the immediate release of verified copies of the tax acts—including the Nigeria Tax Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the National Revenue Service Establishment Act, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Act—he ensured that Nigerians could access authentic records without delay.

“This move directly addressed concerns over discrepancies in circulating versions, proving his commitment to evidence-driven reforms that prioritise fairness and national development.”

The CSOs built a compelling case for Abbas as Man of the Year by pointing to his hands-on guidance throughout the tax reform journey.

From facilitating broad consultations with stakeholders to leading intense committee reviews and plenary discussions, the groups said Abbas insisted on processes that were inclusive and grounded in Nigeria’s economic needs.

They added that his prompt response to a lawmaker’s alert about inconsistent document versions—triggering an internal probe and public dissemination—demonstrated proactive vigilance.

According to them, this not only safeguarded the laws’ authenticity but also reinforced public trust in the National Assembly as a custodian of accurate records.

“In an era where opacity breeds distrust, Abbas has shown that transparency is not just a policy but a principle,” the statement added, urging other leaders to emulate his approach.

Beyond the tax reforms, the organisations lauded Abbas for navigating numerous political and institutional challenges in 2025, maintaining unity in the House despite intense pressures.

The groups pointed to his role in fostering harmony among diverse interests, facilitating progressive legislation, and championing initiatives like open parliament events that enhanced public engagement and earned global acclaim.

Abbas’ efforts in supporting youth and women empowerment through policies and constituency projects, as well as his active parliamentary diplomacy—positioning Nigeria prominently in regional and international forums—were also highlighted as key achievements.

The CSOs described 2025 as a defining year for the 10th House under Abbas, where he emerged as a pillar of stability, service, and accountability.