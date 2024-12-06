Tax Reform: Uzodinma Urges Nigerians To Study Bill Before Judging

Share

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday, called on Nigerians to digest the content of the Tax reform bill before passing judgment on them.

Speaking at the Government House in Owerri on Thursday, Uzodinma said some of those against the bills have not studied their provisions.

According to him, when passed, the bills would help tackle several issues with taxation, stressing that critics from the country’s northern region claim that the bill would further throw more Nigerians into poverty should not be the case.

“I’m of the view that people should not subject the bills to politics or blackmail.

They should just look at the bills, go through them, and then see how far they can criticize or support the bills.

“I think it’s a document that has been crafted in a well-articulated manner and deserves to be given proper attention, particularly given that this is an executive bill from the president and shouldn’t be trivialized,” the Imo governor said.

