Tax Reform: Unlocking Eastern Corridors’ll Accelerate Nigeria’s Devt – Consultant

A Chartered Tax Professional, Francis Ubani, has said that to accelerate Nigeria’s development, there is a need to unlock the Eastern Nigeria Corridor economically.

He said reopening the Eastern Nigeria Corridor would create a third trade route within Nigeria’s Eastern flank and Central African countries.

He stated that Central Africa includes Eleven (11) Countries namely: Angola, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Sao Tome and Principe.

Ubani, who also is a tax consultant in a statement on Wednesday added that the overall economic benefits to the Eastern Nigeria Corridor States’ would be substantial.

According to him, as it stands now, it appears that the Tax Reform Bills mostly benefit Western Nigeria Economic Corridor States.’

He opined that the Eastern Nigeria Economic Corridor which extends from the right flank of the Atlantic Coast, through to the North-East of Nigeria verge, is left unused and/or to waste.

He noted that this entire area was economically vibrant and importantly dynamic, and was the major economic corridor before the Civil War.

He added that it also played a very critical role and contributed greatly to the Nigerian economy before the advent of oil, with very active and bustling seaports, an international airport, and a very effective and busy railway system stretching from Port-Harcourt, all the way through the South-East, Middle-Belt, North-East and terminates in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Ubani said: “Having effectively blocked the Eastern Nigeria Corridor economically, and leaving only the oil and gas allocations driving the economy, tax revenue becomes a mirage.

“It is therefore very difficult for the States in the Eastern Nigeria Economic Corridor to create jobs and improve their tax revenue contributions to the Federal Government.

“On the other hand, the States in the Western Nigeria Economic Corridor which is the left flank of the Atlantic Coast, through to the North-West, with Two (2) International Airports, Two (2) Seaports, and functional Railway Services, has a huge potential to create jobs and generate tax revenue and improve their tax contributions to the Federal Government.

“The above-mentioned factors automatically forced foreign companies and Nigerians from the Eastern Nigeria Corridor extraction, to relocate to the Western Nigeria Corridor; Lagos and surrounding States for ease of doing business. Just visualise someone travelling all the way from Calabar to Lagos, just to board a plane going outside Nigeria.

“As a company operating in the Eastern Nigeria Corridor, how do you imagine telling your foreign partners to book another flight to the State where your Head Office is located, after a long flight to Lagos (Western Nigeria) from the foreign country and why not just move your company to Lagos for convenience?”

He added: “No foreign embassy would leave a State or Region with a functional International Airport to build their visa centres in a State or Region where there is none, it is just not possible and that is why they are all located in Lagos and Abuja.

“Take a look at all the International Oil Companies operating in the Eastern Nigeria Corridor of the Country, their Head Offices are all in Lagos. That is the same reason they pay taxes to Lagos State.

“The Eastern Nigeria Corridor States’ conversation and appeal should focus on reopening the Eastern Nigeria Economic Corridor, and not withdrawing the Tax Reform Bills.

“Think of the huge benefits that would be derived from the Middle-Belt, and North-East farmers for not having to transport their produce through very poor roads, facing multiple police checkpoints extortion & high energy costs.

However, a functional Railway System Arrangement in place, would reduce the unnecessary strain associated with road transportation, boost productivity, effective distribution, and lower food prices nationwide.

“Again think of importers from the Eastern Nigeria Corridor States not having to clear their goods and pay Lagos State just to get their goods out of the seaport in Lagos, regardless of their location, then carrying them through very rough roads like the East-West Road.

“But with functional Onitsha, Calabar, Port Harcourt, and Warri seaports nearby, they could be importing directly, and ensuring that every day to day and/or essential commodities are made more affordable to Nigerians.

“There would be more attraction for the establishment of industrial, manufacturing, agricultural, and distribution companies that would take advantage and open in these areas due to close and nearness to the seaports for import & export. These activities would mean more tax revenue and a larger tax allocation for the Eastern Nigeria Corridor States.

“The Central African Countries trading route would bounce back and thrive again with the resultant effect of more tax revenue for the Eastern Nigeria Corridor States. Many people may not know that Nigeria retains the gateway to a waterway connecting at least Nine (9) Countries. The River Niger in the Eastern Nigeria Corridor flows through West and Central Africa Countries and was regularly and constantly used by the colonial expatriates’ as a significant and key trading route during the slave trade era.”

The tax consultant explained how the present revenue redistribution works.

He stated that it is important to note the 50% and 35% share allocated to the State Governments are not shared equally, but are further divided into three fragments.

He explained that a certain formula is used to determine what each State and Local Government receives from the ₦50B and ₦35B respectively.

He said that the State and Local Governments’ certain allocation sharing formula is: Equality 50%. Population 30%; and Derivation 20%.

Ubani said: “The formula is explained thus: 1. Equality: This means that from the total generated revenue, 50% (₦50B) is allocated to the State Governments, plus the FCT. Under Equality sharing, 50% of the ₦50B, which amounts to (₦25B) is distributed equally among all the State Governments. The equality sharing formula of the 50% is divided by the 36 State Governments.

“Population: This means that after the first half (Equality sharing) is done; the remaining second half is split between “Population and Derivation.” The Population is set at 30% of the ₦50B which amounts to ₦15bn and is again shared based on the size of the population of each State of the Federation. The population sharing formula of 30% is divided by the 36 State Governments and FCT and categorized by State and its population size. The States with higher populations receive more, while the States with smaller populations receive less.

The States with larger populations that receive more money than those with smaller ones are mostly the Northern Region States and Lagos State. Meanwhile, at this point, 80% of the revenue funds allocated to the State Governments have been shared, benefiting primarily the States in the North and Lagos State.

“Derivation: The remaining 20% to be shared from the ₦50B revenue funds allocated to the Federating States is to be shared through Derivation. Under the Derivation formula, the Federating States that contributed more tax revenue receive more money, and those Federating States that contributed less tax revenue receive less money, irrespective of the population size of the State. Derivation Sharing formula: The 20% remaining is divided by the 36 States and FCT is categorized by the Federating State’s tax revenue contribution to the Federation Pool Account, (example: tax revenue remitted to the FIRS by the State).

“States with higher tax revenue contribution to the Federation Account receive more money and the States with a lower contribution to the Federation Account receive less. The States that benefit the most from Derivation are those States with major company Headquarters and industrial, and Economic hubs, such as Lagos and Rivers States. Nevertheless, the rest of the States, that gained greatly from the previous two formulas: – Equality and Population, will most likely not care about this.

“The overall sharing formula beneficiaries are as follows: 50% Equality: – All the States benefited, 30% Population: – Northern States and Lagos State benefited most, 20% Derivation: – Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Oyo, FCT, Delta and somehow: Bayelsa, Kano, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti benefited most.”

He added: “The New Tax Reform bills, especially the one currently being mostly discussed: – The Federal Government reduced its allocation by 5% and added it to the Sates, increasing the States’ share to 55% and the Local government allocations still remain unchanged at 35%.

“Thus the new VAT Distribution formula: Federal Government 10%, State Governments 55%, Local Governments 35%.

Also changed in the States sharing formula are: Equality is lowered to 20%, Population is lowered to 20%, Derivation, is increased to 60%.

“The new Tax Reform Bills sharing formula beneficiaries are as follows: 20% Equality benefits all the Federating States, 20% Population benefits States in the North, and only Lagos State in the West mostly, 60% Derivation benefits Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and somehow Oyo, FCT, Delta, Bayelsa, Kano, Anambra, Edo, and Ekiti States mostly.

“In the light of the foregoing analysis, it is obvious the States and Regions that would benefit most from the new Tax Reform Bills.”

