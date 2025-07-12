Tax Reform: The future of public policy in Nigeria

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pursued an ambitious reform agenda aimed at stabilizing Nigeria’s economy and re-engineering its governance framework. From the removal of fuel subsidies to exchange rate unification, the Tinubu administration has not shied away from making politically risky yet potentially transformative policy decisions. At the heart of this reform wave lies an often-overlooked cornerstone: tax reform — a crucial pivot in Nigeria’s public policy approach with far-reaching implications for fiscal sustainability and economic equity.

A Shift in the paradigm of public policy in Nigeria has historically been reactive and populist, often shaped by short-term political interests rather than long-term structural planning. With an over-reliance on oil revenue, successive administrations paid lip service to tax reform, treating it more as an emergency lever than a proactive tool of governance. President Tinubu’s administration, however, has signaled a break from this tradition. The inauguration of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee in July 2023 marked a bold shift toward institutionalizing tax as a central pillar of public finance.

The Committee, chaired by former Fiscal Policy Partner at PWC Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, was tasked with overhauling the nation’s tax system to make it more efficient, equitable, and growth-oriented. The scope of reform is wide: from simplifying tax laws to expanding the tax base and improving collection mechanisms. These goals, while technically sound, present a mix of opportunities and tensions that must be navigated with care.

The rationale behind the reforming of Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio — a mere 10.8% as of 2022 — remains one of the lowest in the world, and far below the African average of about 16%. This leaves government chronically underfunded and unable to provide critical public goods, from infrastructure to healthcare and education. The logic behind President Tinubu’s reforms is thus straightforward: broaden the tax net, enhance compliance, and build a resilient revenue base to fund national development.

In theory, this approach aligns with global best practices. A stronger tax regime not only boosts government revenue but also fosters accountability, as taxpayers are more likely to demand transparency in how their money is spent. Furthermore, reforms that eliminate loopholes and unify tax codes can reduce corruption and rent-seeking behaviors that plague Nigeria’s fiscal system.

The challenges of implementation, yet, for all its merits, tax reform in Nigeria faces considerable headwinds. First is the question of trust. Many Nigerians are skeptical about government’s ability to manage public funds judiciously. Past experiences of misused revenues and opaque budgeting have eroded confidence in the social contract between citizens and the state. Without restoring trust, any effort to increase tax compliance — especially from informal sector operators — risks backlash or outright resistance.

Second, the country’s economic fragility complicates the reform agenda. With inflation hovering around 33% and unemployment rising, asking individuals and businesses to pay more taxes can appear tone-deaf. A key tension here is between revenue generation and economic stimulation. Over-taxation or poorly timed levies can stifle entrepreneurship and deepen poverty — the very outcomes reform seeks to prevent.

The third challenge is administrative capacity. Nigeria’s tax agencies, particularly at the state level, often lack the digital infrastructure and skilled personnel needed to implement reform effectively. Fragmented tax jurisdictions and overlapping mandates further entrench inefficiencies and frustrate compliance. Without significant investment in technology, training, and coordination, reform could end up increasing bureaucracy rather than simplifying it.

Viewing notable developments and proposals to its credit, this administration has taken steps to address some of these issues. The Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee has proposed abolishing multiple taxes — estimated at over 60 at various government levels — that create confusion and burden small businesses. In their place, the Committee is working toward consolidating a handful of broad-based taxes that are easier to administer and comply with.

There’s also an emphasis on removing barriers to productivity, such as excessive import duties and arbitrary levies that discourage investment. The proposed introduction of a single-digit turnover tax for micro-enterprises, if carefully structured, could ease compliance and bring many in the informal economy into the tax net without overwhelming them.

Moreover, plans to automate tax collection and integrate data from multiple government sources represent a long-overdue modernization of fiscal governance. If these digital initiatives are pursued with consistency and transparency, they could go a long way in reducing leakages and improving taxpayer confidence.

Striking a balance between reform ambition and socio-economic realities is the administration’s toughest task. A tax system that is too aggressive in a time of economic hardship could be counterproductive. Conversely, timid reforms would only perpetuate the status quo — a state reliant on debt and vulnerable to external shocks.

The Tinubu-led administration must therefore pace its reforms strategically. Quick wins such as tax code simplification, reducing double taxation, and transparent reinvestment of tax revenue in visible public goods (like roads, hospitals, or education) can serve as confidence-building measures. These steps would send a clear message: the new tax regime is not about extraction but about shared national development.

Equally important is engagement. For reforms to succeed, government must communicate clearly and consistently. Dialogue with key stakeholders — especially SMEs, labor unions, and civil society — can preempt resistance and foster a sense of collective ownership. Public policy, after all, is not merely about laws and regulations, but about relationships between institutions and the people they serve.

On this threshold, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The current administration’s push for tax reform could be the catalyst for a more sustainable and equitable model of public policy. But this promise hinges not just on technical fixes, but on principled governance: transparency, inclusive, and accountability.

Reforming tax is not an end in itself — it is a means to a broader vision of a country where citizens and government act as partners in progress. If the administration can stay the course without losing sight of the human realities on the ground, then this chapter of reform might well mark the beginning of a more coherent and credible national policy direction.

Ayodele Adebayo,

Cotonou, Republic of Benin