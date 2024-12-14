Tax Reform: Shehu Sani Urges Northerners Not To Abandon Tinubu Govt

Share

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, on Saturday called on the Northern region of the country not to abandon President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The former lawmaker who spoke via his verified X handle said they should not leave the government to others who did not vote for it, urging the North to support positive reforms by the Tinubu administration.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Sani’s remark followed the North’s opposition to Tinubu’s Tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the tax reform bills initiated by Tinubu’s government have attracted criticism in several parts of the country.

Some alleged that the bills are targeted against the northern region while some argue that they will overburden Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

Sani stated that there’s no part of the country that’s so blessed as the northern part of the country.

He said: “There’s no part of the country that’s so blessed like the northern part of the country. We cover about 65% per cent of the total landmass in Nigeria.

“Out of the nation’s 235 rivers, almost 70 per cent are located in the northern part of Nigeria. Some nations rely on cotton, we are blessed to grow cotton.

“Some nations rely on sugarcane we are blessed with growing sugarcane. We are sleeping on a gold mine. There are no natural resources that is found in all part of the world that are not within the ground level of our soil here in the north.

“So, the question is: do you continue to rely, depend on salvation from others? Your reputation, your dignity, your future, and respect for yourself is dependent on your ability to provide sustenance for yourself.

“If I’m not mistaken, this is a government the North brought into office. So why should you antagonize a baby that you delivered?

“You should not leave this government to others who did not vote for it. It’s you who used your tongue and brought them to the office.

“Your demands should be on issues that are on the table. Until now you have the Minister of Education. The Chief of Defence is always from here. The Minister of Commerce of Information is from here, The national Security Advisor is from here, the Minister of Agriculture is from here, Minister of Defence is from here.

‘All the key positions being given by the government are people from this part of the country.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"