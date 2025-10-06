Tax Reform Seeks Balance Between Equity And Investor Confidence

Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, has said the ongoing tax reform initiative aims to strike a crucial balance between equity for citizens and fostering confidence among investors.

He articulated these points during an engagement with key stakeholders in the capital market regarding the implications of the new Tax Law. stated, “The Tax Reform Act is thoughtfully designed to avoid hindering investments while establishing a fair, transparent, and sustainable tax environment.

By actively engaging stakeholders through platforms such as the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), we ensure that these reforms are clearly understood and that the feedback from the market plays a vital role in shaping their implementation.”

Adding to the discussion from a market perspective, Temi Popoola, the Group Managing Director and CEO of NGX Group, underscored the importance of resilience in light of these changes: “Reforms of this magnitude bring forth significant questions for both issuers and investors.

Our foremost priority is to maintain an attractive and forward-looking capital market. By organizing forums like this, we are not only providing clarity but also fostering dialogue that empowers the market to adapt to fiscal changes in ways conducive to sustained long-term growth.”

Participants in the forum widely acknowledged its timely and constructive nature, with NGX Group once again affirming its leadership role as a convenor of solutions-oriented discussions. By facilitating this important engagement between government and industry, NGX Group has strengthened its pivotal position as an indispensable bridge, ensuring that tax reforms are implemented in a manner that safeguards market vitality while actively supporting Nigeria’s broader economic objectives.