Tax Reform: Oyedele Counters KPMG, Defends New Tax Laws As Deliberate Policy

Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has dismissed concerns raised by professional services firm KPMG over Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws, insisting that most of the issues flagged as errors, gaps and loopholes stem from misinterpretation and invalid conclusions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at the weekend, Oyedele said while some of KPMG’s observations were useful particularly on implementation risks and clerical or cross referencing matters the bulk of the firm’s review failed to grasp the policy intent and broader reform objectives.

“We acknowledge that a few points raised by KPMG are useful,” he said. “However, the majority of the publication reflected a misunderstanding of the policy intent, a mischaracterisation of deliberate policy choices, and, in several instances, repetitions and presentation of opinion and preferences as facts.”

KPMG, in its earlier review of the tax laws which came into force this month, warned of inherent errors, inconsistencies, gaps and omissions that could undermine the objectives of the reforms if not urgently addressed.

The firm argued that although the laws could boost government revenue, a balance must be struck between revenue generation and sustainable economic growth.

Among the issues highlighted by KPMG was an alleged ambiguity in Section 3 of the Nigerian Tax Act, which lists taxable persons but omits “community,” despite its inclusion in the definition of “person” elsewhere in the law.

The firm also raised concerns over the treatment of undistributed foreign profits, withholding tax on insurance premiums paid to non-residents, restrictions on foreign exchange expense deductions, uncertainty over the deductibility of capital losses, and the omission of a hydrocarbon tax rate for deep offshore operations.

KPMG further recommended retaining the consolidated personal allowance despite expanded tax bands, warning that its removal could hurt voluntary compliance. Responding, Oyedele argued that disagreement with policy direction should not be framed as legal errors.

He said KPMG’s intervention would have been more constructive if it had engaged directly, as other professional firms had done, to allow for clarification.

According to him, many of the so-called gaps reflect deliberate choices by policymakers. He rejected claims that the new tax regime imposes a flat 30 per cent tax on share profits, noting that the applicable rate ranges from zero to a maximum of 30 per cent, with a planned reduction to 25 per cent.