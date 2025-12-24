Tax Reform: Optimizing Collection For Growth, Investment Drive

Less than two weeks to the implementation of the new tax act, stakeholders are concerned about efficient utilization of tax proceeds for economic growth and development. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Nigeria’s revenue tally has been nothing short of impressive figures in the last 36 months. If we go by revenue figures shared recently by none other than the revenue sharing ombudsman, the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), every layer of the government—federal, state, and the 774 local government councils—has been “awashed” with excess liquidity.

The volume of allocation at their disposal in the past three years was far more in excess than they had ever seen previously. Paradoxically, developments on the ground across three tiers of governments do not reflect the quantum of revenue shared out to the three layers of governments in the past three years.

It, therefore, calls for critical introspection and evaluation of the handling of the govern- ment’s allocation by those entrusted with the sacred mandate of utilizing these resources for the benefit of all.

The need to judiciously utilize resources only for purposes they are allocated becomes more compelling and stringent as the nation enters a new phase of her fiscal policy reforms with effect from the 1st of January 2026.

Surplus revenue inflows

The quantum of revenue shared out to each tier of gov- ernment in the past three years isn’t commensurate with the level of development—physical infrastructure and human capital development on the ground at each level of government. At a two-day National Stakeholders’ discourse on enhancing fiscal efficiency and revenue growth under the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, which was held in Abu- ja this Monday, Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Shehu, said the three tiers of government collected N56.42 trillion in the last three years. In his position as the CEO of RMAFC, Bello’s Commission is the custodian of the formula for sharing revenue accruals.

He is the undisputed truth himself. Giving insights to the break- down of inflows in three years under focus—2023, 2024, and 2025—Bello, whose commission is responsible for tracking the quantum of revenue inflows into the federation purse for onward sharing to the three tiers of governments, put the total gross accruals into the federation account in 2023 and 2024 at N11.9 trillion and N21.432 trillion, respectively, while the ten months’ accruals into the Federation Account from January to October 2025 amounted to N23.058 trillion. Regrettably, developments across do not match with the humongous funds allocated to each tier of government.

Reforms

The current government spins off a series of reforms at the start of the administration. The reforms, which sought to overhaul a leaking economy, led to the halting of a long overdue fuel subsidy, ending the rentseeking forex exchange policy that drains forex reserves and blocking leaks in the tax collection system.

Each of the policies inflicted maximum pain, no doubt. Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for initiating bold transformation policy measures, Bello said the removal of the subsidy on PMS and other reforms came with an initial severe consequence. He said the president maintains that there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel. Nevertheless, the RMAFC boss testified the measures strengthened fiscal discipline and expanded the revenue pool for allocation to federal, state, and local governments.

“This shift marks progress towards a more resilient, diversified, and sustainable public finance system with less dependence on oil earnings,” he noted. According to him, over the years, the Nigerian economy had suffered from boom-boost cycles driven by volatile oil prices, creating unpredictable revenue streams that undermine longterm planning and fiscal stabil- ity.

The new tax act will be operational in a matter of weeks. It is expedient for the critical organs and eggheads of agencies of government across three tiers to be guided on fiscal efficiency

This, Shehu explained, was in addition to high debt service ob- ligations that consume an alarming proportion of government revenue, constraining public investment and threatening fiscal sustainability across all tiers of government. “As I speak today, and based on the economic indices released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria is seeing steady growth mainly from its service and non-oil sectors.

Some recent changes have made the overall economic situation better, albeit, many citizens are yet to feel the positive impacts. Inflation rate has consecutively dropped in the last four months (July, 21.88; August, 20.21; September, 18.02 and October, 16.05 per cent). The exchange rate (N/USD) equally remains stable in the same period (July, N1,534; August,N1,528, September, N1,465 and October, N1,428).” “Overall, the GDP continues to grow, particularly from the services sector, making up more than half of the total GDP.

Oil still represents over 90% of export earnings and a large part of government revenue, yet it contributes less than 10% to the overall GDP, showing that the economy is moving away from relying solely on oil production. Agriculture provides jobs for nearly 70% of the population but mostly focuses on subsistence farming and faces challenges with infrastructure and security,” he said. Application of stringent policy reforms buoyed FAAC allocation inflows into purses of the respective tiers of governments.

Tax reforms

By January 1, 2026, the last peg of fiscal reform, the implementation of the new tax act, will commence. The new tax act represents a major reform milestone aimed at modernizing tax administration, strengthening compliance frameworks, closing revenue leakages, and expand- ing the revenue base across all tiers of government. The RMAFC’s stakeholders’ discourse on enhancing fiscal efficiency and revenue growth under the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, was not only timely but necessary.

It sought to prepare officials with the mandate of utiliz- ing revenue across three tiers of governments in a more prudent and accountable manner of dis- pensing the public resource that will engender development and economic growth. Chairman of the Fiscal Effi- ciency and Budget Committee, Desmond Akawor, put the tax act succinctly into proper context.

He said the tax act aimed at closing revenue leakages and expanding the revenue base across all tiers of government. “For these reforms to achieve their intended outcomes, active participation, cooperation, and a shared understanding among stakeholders from government, the private sector, civil society, and development partners remain indispensable,” he stated.

A presentation by the chair- man of the Tax Reform Commit- tee, Professor Taiwo Oyedele, dissected layers of problems plaguing taxes as they were in their current state. He harped on the need to bring over 60 different taxes and levies Nigeria is operating into a single operational entity, saying that if it’s only two taxes that are efficiently collected or operated, it’s better than 50 of them that are not properly harnessed.

According to him, the multiplicity of taxes encourages corruption. In the new tax act, basic consumption items will not be taxed, and all investors are exempted from capital gains tax. The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, noted that the reforms signal a more equitable tax environment. He said the measures are indicative of a fairer tax system where businesses can thrive while emphasizing the importance of inter-agency collaboration and technology-driven implementation.

Last line

The new tax act will be operational in a matter of weeks. It is expedient for the critical organs and eggheads of agencies of government across three tiers to be guided on fiscal efficiency, utilisation of increased tax col- lection, and its utilisation for the general well-being of Nigeria’s citizens.