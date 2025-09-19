Tax Reform: OPS, Tax Agencies Chart Path For Effective Database

Following the recent enactment of the Nigeria Tax Reform Act 2025, the most comprehensive overhaul of the country’s tax system in over a decade, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and the country’s tax regulator, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), have admitted that lack of credible database in the country’s tax system poses a risk to the successful implementation of the new law.

They agreed that there was an urgent need to exploit the Federal Government’s Presidential Committee’s Data for Tax Initiative as a remedy to further make the tax system better.

At the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)’s Private Sector Stakeholders’ forum on emerging tax matters, the private sector group, FIRS and LIRS stated that poor database in the Nigerian tax system underscored the urgency and relevance of total deliberations.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman (EC), Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Dr. Ayodele Subair, raised concerns over the issue of poor database in the country’s tax system and its impediment to a successful implementation of the new law. Subair said: “We know that Nigeria has a very very poor database if I can use that word.

There is no credible data. Trust me; the tax authorities is really struggling a lot in the area of accurate database collection of Nigerians. But we have to be very creative and innovative on how we go about for data.

“So I will first talk about an initiative of the Presidential Committee. There is something called Data for Tax Initiative. It is not talk about in the public.

But the whole idea is that a very big database is created. And how do we do this? Just collaboration between all the Federal, and all the states agencies by core banking transactions before you integrate some of the CBN’s NFIU meet, you start to create a lot of data on transactions by the time you integrate immigration you start to get information around people’s passports then driver’s licence.”