Tax Reform: Ndume Speaks On Why NASS Pass Bill In Hurry

Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South in the Senate has restated his opposition to the tax reform bills, saying it looks suspicious the way the Presidency and some lawmakers are in a hurry to pass the bills.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Ndume insisted that the Presidency should take the advice of the National Economic Council (NEC) to withdraw the bill.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the tax reform bills passed for a second reading at the Senate on November 28, 2024, has raised a lot of controversies.

Recall the National Economic Council (NEC) also advised President Tinubu to withdraw the bills, but the President said he preferred that they go through the processes.

Reiterating his position on the bill the lawmaker,“It is not that I am totally saying that we should throw away the baby with the bath water.

“Since the governors who are our leaders, the National Economic Council and many individuals have said that it is not that we should throw away the bills.

“Withdraw the bill, do more consultations and then bring the bill again.

“Why are they in a hurry? That is a big suspicion.” Ndume said.

