Tax Reform: Ndume Refutes Claims Of Northern Dependency

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District and former Senat Chief Whip, Ali Ndume has dismissed the narratives portraying Northern Nigeria as parasitic or overly reliant on other regions.

Speaking via his verified X handle on Monday, the outspoken Senator emphasized the North’s significant contributions to nation-building, describing the region as “An asset to Nigeria, not a liability.”

Ndume’s remarks were in response to concerns raised by some groups suggesting that recent tax reforms disproportionately target the interests of Northern Nigerians.

Addressing these claims, the senator clarified that the reforms were not region-specific but affect all low- and middle-income citizens across the country.

“The North has never been, and will never be, a parasite or dependent on any region. We are an asset to Nigeria, not a liability,” Ndume asserted.

“Those who believe the current tax reforms target only Northern interests are misguided. These laws impact all low- and middle-income Nigerians alike.”

The senator’s comments come amidst ongoing debates over the implementation of new tax policies introduced by the federal government.

Critics argue that the reforms could exacerbate economic pressures on vulnerable populations, while proponents insist they are necessary to boost national revenue and fund critical development projects.

The senator has called for a balanced dialogue, urging Nigerians to focus on solutions rather than divisive rhetoric.

