Tax Reform Laws: Reps Begin Institutional Review, Order Re-Gazetting

The House of Representatives has assured Nigerians that issues surrounding the passage, presidential assent and gazetting of recently enacted tax reform laws are being addressed strictly within the constitutional and statutory powers of the National Assembly.

In a press statement issued on Friday by the House Spokesman, Akin Rotimi, the House said recent public commentary had raised concerns over the harmonisation process between the Senate and the House, the documents transmitted for presidential assent, and the versions of the laws later published in the Federal Government’s Official Gazette.

The affected legislations include the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

According to the statement, the House had already taken concrete steps to address the matter, noting that a seven-man Ad Hoc Committee was constituted last week after an Honourable Member raised the issue under a Point of Order on privileges.

The committee, working alongside relevant National Assembly committees and the Management of the National Assembly, is conducting an institutional review to establish the sequence of events that led to the controversy.

The House explained that the review would examine any possible lapses, irregularities or external interferences that may have occurred in the legislative and administrative handling of the Acts, stressing that the exercise is being carried out in line with the 1999 Constitution, the Acts Authentication Act, the Standing Orders of both chambers and established parliamentary practice.

As part of measures to ensure clarity, accuracy and the integrity of the legislative record, the leadership of the National Assembly, under the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to re-gazette the Acts and issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both chambers.

The House clarified that the directive to re-gazette the laws is a purely administrative step aimed at authenticating and accurately reflecting the legislative decisions of the National Assembly, and does not imply any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by either chamber.

The statement further emphasised that the ongoing review is strictly limited to institutional processes and procedures, and is being conducted without prejudice to the powers of other arms of government or to any legal rights and obligations arising under the Constitution.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutionalism, separation of powers and the rule of law, the House assured that where procedural or administrative refinements are identified, appropriate corrective measures would be taken in accordance with the law and parliamentary conventions.

The House urged members of the public to allow the National Assembly’s internal processes to run their course without speculation, assuring Nigerians of transparency, accountability and the faithful discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.