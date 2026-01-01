Tax Reform Law: NECA Faults Firs Over Exclusion Of Non-Private Sector Engagements

As the implementation of the new tax law commenced January 1, 2026, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), has faulted the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), for not doing enough to deepen engagements with the private sector on tax reforms. Director-General, NECA, Wale Smatt-Oyerinde, who expressed dismay over such oversight, described the private sector as the engine of economic growth, as well as the largest employer of labour in Nigeria.

NECA boss noted that the FIRS failed to deepen consultations with the all-important sector, describing it as “not too good”. He recalled that the only interface the private sector had with the FIRS in this regard, was in December 2024 through zoom meeting, disclosing that, enough time was not given, to hear from operators in the private sector.

He, however, urged the Service to rev-up its responsibilities by working with the organised private sector, to create more awareness on the implementation of the tax law. Expressing strong support for the implementation of the vexatious tax law, the NECA boss also urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA), to create more awareness to ensure seamless implementations.

By January 1, 2026, the Federal Inland Revenue Service would transform its name to Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), with the responsibilities of collecting revenues, previously handled by agencies like the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), NUPRC, NPA, and NIMASA among others.

At a media end-of-the-year parley, the NECA boss also lauded the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms for its constructive engagements with major stakeholders, despite misinformed opinion over government’s good intentions.

Notwithstanding, he urged the Federal Government to proceed with the implementation process, as issues of alteration raised by the National Assembly was not sufficient to halt it, considering its economic objectives.

On the recent ban on sachet drinks by NAFDAC, he noted that a blanket ban was not the solution to the problem, as this would likely create another opportunity for smugglers, especially with Nigeria having more than 1,000 unmanned entry and exit points.

According to him, banning sachet drinks poses a serious threat to the Nigerian economy, as this action would lead to loss of jobs and investments. He, therefore, urged the government to engage more with all stakeholders, business owners, and consumers to arrive at solutions that would be a win-win situation for all.