Tax Reform: Governors Commended For Supporting Initiative

A grouo, Growth and Development for Northern Nigeria (GDNN), has commended the maturity of governors in engaging the Presidential Tax Reform Committee.

Malam Haruna Buhari, Acting Secretary, Public Policy Advocacy Unit of the GDNN, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, also congratulated the governors on their position on the need to reform the country’s tax policies.

Buhari assured the governors, under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), that the GDNN was with them on the issue.

The governors, at the end of their meeting on Thursday, endorsed the sharing of the VAT proceeds on the basis of 50 per cent equality.

They also agreed on 20 per cent sharing on population basis, from 30 per cent, which was the current allocation before the tax reform proposal.

The tax reform deal came as the Senate, on Thursday, projected a N100 trillion aggregate expenditure for 2026 fiscal year, promising to free funds it said were being held by some government organisations.

Buhari said that GDNN would continue to stand by the NGF on the need for the Federal Government to soften on the subject.

“Indeed, it is not the scaling up of rates that will enhance the efficiency of the revenue inflow, but lowering these rates at this very difficult time,” Buhari said.

