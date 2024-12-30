Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has heavily criticised the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed for his recent remarks on the Tax Reform Act.

This is coming after a comment credited to Governor Mohammed saying, “We will show President Tinubu our true colour.”

The comments, described as confrontational and unbecoming, were addressed in a statement issued by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.

Dare emphasized that Governor Mohammed’s remarks do not reflect the collective aspirations of Northern Nigeria, which seeks constructive engagement with the Federal Government to address national challenges.

Instead, he urged the governor to focus on utilizing Bauchi’s significant federal allocations and the opportunities presented by the Tax Reform Act for the state’s development.

Bauchi State, including Local Government Areas, has received N144 billion in federal disbursements under the current administration, a marked increase compared to previous years.

Additionally, each state, including Bauchi, recently received a N2 billion special intervention fund to address food insecurity.

Further, additional revenue allocations have been provided to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The Federal Government has also ensured derivation fund protections that safeguard the interests of Northern states like Bauchi.

The Tax Reform Act introduces several benefits, including the simplification of multiple taxation systems, which ease the burden on small businesses in Bauchi.

The reforms also promote enhanced efficiency and transparency through digitalized revenue collection, alongside protections for informal sector workers who form a significant part of the state’s economy.

Tax incentives for agricultural businesses also provide crucial support for Bauchi’s farming communities.

The Federal Government encouraged Governor Mohammed to redirect his energy toward utilizing these resources effectively by implementing transparent fiscal management systems, developing state-specific tax incentives to attract investments, and investing in agricultural value chains to boost food security and economic growth.

Sunday Dare stated that Governor Mohammed’s approach should prioritize collaboration over confrontation.

He advised the governor to retract his inflammatory remarks and engage in constructive dialogue with the Federal Government to address any concerns about the Tax Reform Act.

