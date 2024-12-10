Tax Reform Debates Necessary For Democratic Governance – FG

Share

The Federal Government has said the ongoing public debates on the Tax Reform Bills, are critical components of democratic governance.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who spoke on Tuesday when he received the management of the Progressives Institute, led by the Director General, Dr Lanre Adedayo, on a courtesy visit, said constructive engagement with stakeholders and the public on any policy of the government, would ensure that policies are well-aligned with the needs and aspirations of citizens.

The minister in a statement by Special Assistant (Media) Rabiu Ibrahim, added that the debates are within the democratic right of Nigerians, stating that debates are an opportunity to interrogate government policies.

“There will always be the opportunity to have a healthy debate so that whatever government puts forward, can be made better.

“Therefore, Nigerians have the democratic right to interrogate government policies, provided the commentaries are healthy and are geared towards making the policies better,” he said.

The minister disabused the mind that the Tax Reform is intended to place any part of the country at a disadvantage.

Rather, Alhaji Idris disclosed, it is designed to promote inclusive growth and stimulate economic activities across the nation.

He encouraged Nigerians to actively participate in discussions on government policies, as their contributions are invaluable in strengthening the nation’s democratic process.

According to him, “Reforms are usually tough, usually hard, but once they are followed through, they deliver extraordinary results and we know that the direction that this government is going, we are extremely confident that all the reform processes that Mr. President has instituted, will take us to the desired destination.”

The Director General, Dr Adedayo, said the purpose of the visit is to solicit the minister’s support for the forthcoming conference being organised by the Institute on skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and challenges of development in the country.

Dr Adedayo commended the Minister for his strategic and effective approach to communicating the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration, noting that it is neither combative nor reactionary.

