Tax Reform, Call For Collaboration Dominate Discourse At Clean Ace Masterclass

Nigeria’s stakeholders in the fabric care and dry cleaning industry have jointly called for stronger collaboration, government support, access to funding, and structured training to drive growth and sustainability in the sector.

This, and many more, was the consensus reached at the Hyper Masterclass Conference organised by Clean Ace Academy on Friday, January 29.

Held at the Providence Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State, industry operators, regulators, and partners gathered to exchange knowledge and share experiences in the industry.

Mrs Olubunmi Gbadamosi, Vice President of the Fabric Care, Dry Cleaners and Professional Association of Nigeria and a trustee of the association, who spoke at the event, said the industry was focused on collective growth rather than competition.

Gbadamosi, who has over 16 years of experience in the dry cleaning business, said her company employs between 15 and 20 staff and is committed to giving back to society.

“We are here mostly to give back. It’s not about what we want to gain. Our company is already self-sufficient, but we came together to address the needs in the industry so smaller companies can benefit from our experience and expertise,” she said.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, Gbadamosi noted that the association allows members to support one another operationally, especially during technical challenges, while also benefiting from continuous training.

Gbadamosi, however, identified the high cost of machinery as a major barrier while outlining the challenges facing those starting the business anew.

“The machines are now very expensive. Even replacing them costs an arm and a leg. That is why we are calling for government support through soft loans or grants,” she said.

Correspondingly, a tax consultant with Fin Goal Consulting, Mr Akinlolu Gabriel, who was one of the speakers at the high-class event, educated participants on Nigeria’s new tax law and its implications.

According to him, the new tax reform enhances efficiency, strengthens institutions, and favours low-income earners and small businesses.

“If your annual turnover is below ₦100 million, you are exempt from most taxes. This allows business owners to reinvest profits, improve efficiency, and employ more staff,” he explained.

The tax expert added that individuals earning below ₦800,000 annually are fully exempted, while those earning below ₦2 million pay reduced taxes.

He clarified that while high-income earners will pay more, technology has eliminated avenues for tax evasion.

“Tax is a civic obligation. We must fulfil our social contract before questioning government,” he said.

The host of the event and Founder of Clean Ace Academy and Clean Ace Dry Cleaners, Me Enibukun Adebayo, who also serves as the President of the Fabric Care, Dry Cleaners and Professional Association, said the Hyper Masterclass is a national programme aimed at scaling businesses.

“We’ve been running this masterclass for over two years. The Hyper Masterclass brings participants together for deeper conversations on growth, strategy and decision-making,” he said.

While describing the gathering as record-breaking, he disclosed that participants attended from Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Ijebu, Ilorin and other cities.

He also added that the programme enjoys support from industry partners, including LG Electronics and Viva Manufacturing, stressing the importance of collaboration as key to industry growth.

Speaking on funding, he revealed ongoing discussions with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to secure low-interest loans for members.

“BOI proposed a nine per cent interest loan for about 500 SMEs, but we need more people to come together as an association to access such opportunities,” he said.

Earlier, in his keynote address on the theme of the event, “Making Audacious Moves in 2026, Dr. Olakunle Iyanda urged participants to embrace trust, collaboration and operational audacity.

He outlined the “audacious moves ladder” as operational, commercial, market and expansion audacity, warning that fear of mistakes and criticism can stifle growth.

“It is okay to fail in the search for greatness. Fear will make bold moves die early,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Amosun Omobolanle, CEO of Remarkable Dry Cleaners and an executive member of the Dry Cleaners Association, described the masterclass as enlightening.

“It has been a mind-blowing event. We learned about scaling trust, capacity, visibility and optimising operations,” she said.

Omobolanle, who has been in the business for over 15 years, identified manpower and economic instability as major challenges.

She also added that structured training and skilled manpower remain critical to business growth, recommending institutions like Clean

Ace Academy for capacity building: “Getting staff who are passionate about the job is difficult. Many are only interested in money. But with training from Clean Ace Academy and in-house training, we’ve been able to overcome some of these challenges,” she said.

She also commended the Fabric Care, Dry Cleaners Association for exposing members to commercial-grade equipment.

“Through the association, I discovered commercial LG washers and dryers, which are necessary as the business expands,” she added.

The power-packed masterclass ended with a gala and award night in celebration of outstanding performers in the industry and beyond.

Mr Kunle Williams received the Leadership and Public Health Impact Award for his contributions to the cleaning industry and mentorship of young professionals.

Also, members of the Fabric Care Association were recognised for the 2025–2026 period, while LG Electronics received an award for partnership, which was received by its Sales Manager, Mr Samuel Odenusi.