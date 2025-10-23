Tax Reform: British-Nigeria Chamber Seeks Predictable, Transparent Policy

In line with its mandate to promote and strengthen trade and investment between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has called for clarity and effective communication in the Federal Government’s tax reform policy for better understanding of all key stakeholders in the country.

With this, the NBCC is recommending that the Federal Inland Revenue Service and other relevant agencies should intensify stakeholder engagement through sector-focused workshop, simplified guidelines and practical entities, so that obligations are understood and compliance becomes seamless.

The President of Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, Prince Abimbola Olashore, who stated this in an interview in Lagos, said that NBCC in the spirit of its mandate had reached out to its members to hear directly from them on their experience with the current tax reform.

According to him, “their feedback provides us with an authentic snapshot of the realities that are faced by the private sector doing businesses in Nigeria.” Emphatically, Olashore pointed out that three major issues emerged; including, “the first one has to do with clarity and communication.

Many businesses, especially, SMEs, find the provisions of reform rather bemusing. “For example, the provision for small businesses for income tax purposes under the Nigerian tax Act is N50 million. However, a common misconception is the threshold defined by Nigerian tax and Institutional Act Advisory.

“There is always a common misconception that the threshold is N100 million. This N100 million threshold is for small businesses as redefined by Nigerian tax Act, only applies for tax of such purposes. So there are still gray areas and where ambiguity exists, compliance becomes challenging.

“As for our recommendation is that the FIRS and the other relevant agencies should intensify stakeholder engagement through sector focused workshop, simplified guidelines and practical entities, so that obligations are understood and compliance becomes seamless.”

On the second point, he stated the impact on investment and cross border transactions as a bilateral chamber, saying: “This is of particular concern to us investors, whether Nigerian or foreign in seeking predictability. For example, the treatment of chargeable gains on indirect transfer of shares has generated mixed interpretations.

“Similarly, the removal of the foreign loan interest exemption is expected to have significant implications for Nigeria’s investment climate.” According to him, “first of all, it could raise the overall cost of borrowing as vendors adjust their pricing to account for the full tax body on interest payment.

Secondly, by eliminating the incentives that favours long term financing, it is likely to discourage the inflow of long term foreign debt, living borrowers more dependent on short term and more expensive facility.

“Finally, the tax reform policy seems to undermine Nigeria’s competitiveness in attracting large scale foreign direct investment, particularly in capital intensive sectors, such as, infrastructure, energy and manufacturing. “The third aspect has to do with multiple taxation. This remains a consistent pinpoint.

For instance, the logistics sector, businesses often report being stopped by multiple times by different revenue agencies on the same delivery rates, each demanding tax from them. “The result is duplication, inefficiency and in some cases causing discouragement of business activities.

“We therefore strongly advocate for an harmonisation through a digitalised tax registry. “This will improve transparency, reduce duplication and make compliance more efficient,” Olashore noted. The NBCC president stressed: “Our members are equally clear on what we want to see going forward.

They want to see a tax regime that widens the net to bring in more participants into the system, rather than pilling additional burdens on already compliance businesses. “They want to see fairness and protection for SMEs, which means the backbone of our economy and must be allowed to thrive.

And most importantly, we must have predictable, transparent and stable tax policies that give businesses the confidence to plan to invest and to grow. “At NBCC, we don’t see advocacy has a professional challenges, we see it as a call for partnership with government regulators, our institutions like FIRS.

We believe that by working hand in hand, the solution is not only to generate revenue for the government, but also create an enabling environment for enterprise and investment. “So we commit ourselves to three things. We continue to provide a natural platform where businesses can better understand and adapt tax policies.

We must channel constructive feedback from the private sector to policy makers in a collaborative manners and we must champion the need for fairness, and balance in the tax system, where revenue generation and economic growth are not opposing growth, but complementary objectives.

“In conclusion, the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce revolves his commitment to being a trusted partner in building a tax system for government, for business and for the Nigerian people. “We do believe that a truly reformed tax regime won’t not only mobilize as a whole, but also, encourages compliance, attracts investment and strengthening Nigeria’s health economic conditions.”