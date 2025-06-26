Tax Reform Bills’ll Drive Economic Growth – NECA

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has lauded the four tax reform bills recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, describing them as a catalyst for economic growth and development.

The bills, officially assented to on Thursday, include the Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on the sidelines of the 4th Employers’ Summit themed “Enabling Sustainable Enterprise in a Transitioning Economy: Aligning Fiscal, Trade and Regulatory Reforms for Rapid Development”, NECA Director-General, Mr. Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde, expressed optimism about the reforms.

He described the new laws as a long-awaited relief for the Organised Private Sector (OPS), which, according to him, has grappled with issues surrounding taxes, levies, and fees for over a decade.

“The challenges around efficient tax collection have persisted for years. When President Tinubu inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Tax Reform, it was a step in the right direction. We commend the Committee for its thorough and humane approach to drafting these bills,” he said.

Smatt-Oyerinde noted, however, that while the signing of the bills is a major milestone, their implementation would be the true test of success.

“Assent is just one hurdle. Implementation is another. The real work starts now, as implementation often comes with unforeseen challenges,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the harmonisation of taxes, levies, and fees would ease the burden on businesses, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and drive inclusive economic growth.

“All four bills are interconnected. None stands in isolation. Together, they complement each other in unlocking organic economic growth. Whether it’s MSMEs, SMEs, or large corporations, the ripple effect will be felt across the economy,” he added.

Smatt-Oyerinde also disclosed that NECA worked closely with the Presidential Tax Reform Committee during the drafting phase and is prepared to support the implementation stage in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the lead implementing agency.

Also speaking, President of NECA, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, reiterated the association’s long-standing commitment to promoting a stable and predictable policy environment where businesses can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“For over six years, NECA has remained committed to supporting a regulatory climate that encourages job creation and shared prosperity,” he said.

He urged the federal government to demonstrate political will by acting on the outcomes of the summit, warning against turning it into yet another “talk shop.”

“This Summit should be a catalyst for coherent policy and timely reform implementation. Let us focus on fostering inclusive and sustainable development that empowers enterprises, strengthens human capital, and improves living standards across the country,” Okoye said.