Tax Reform Bills Will Worsen Living Conditions, Says Archbishop

As more Nigerians continue to kick against the proposed Tax Reform Bills initiated by President Tinubu, the Archbishop of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) in Benue State, Dr. Yimam Orkwar, yesterday asked that the Bills shouid be jettisoned, as it will worsen the living conditions of citizens.

He said the Bills are not relevant to the present need of the people. Orkwar spoke at a news briefing to mark the end of the fourth Synod of the ANEM at the Ibrahim Babangida Square in Makurdi.

He commended calls by a section of Nigerians for wider consultation before the passage of the Bills, adding that, “an increased tax burden is coming on the heels of the excruciating effects of removal of petroleum subsidy”.

Orkwar who is Chairman of Synod and President, Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria, further called for caution in the efforts of the President Bola Tinubu-led government to partner with France to develop critical infrastructure and sustain long-term agriculture and food security.

He said: “Synod calls for caution in the efforts of the present government to partner with France at a time when our African neighbours whose partnership with France overtime has nose-dived.

“If partnership is intended to attract development, a close look at the level of development in African nations who have partnered with France overtime should be considered and wisdom should prevail on government to apply caution.

