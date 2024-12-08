Share

As more Nigerians continue to kick against the proposed tax reform bill initiated by the National Assembly, the Archbishop of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) in Benue State, Dr Yimam Orkwar, on Sunday, said that the bill be jettisoned as it will exacerbate the living conditions of the citizenry.

Dr Orkwar stated this at a news briefing to mark the end of the fourth Synod of the ANEM at the Ibrahim Babangida Square in Makurdi, stressing that the bill is not relevant to the present needs of the people.

He commended calls by a section of Nigerians for wider consultation before the passage of the Bill, adding that “an increased tax burden is coming on the heels of the excruciating effects of removal of petroleum subsidy”.

Dr. Orkwar who is Chairman of Synod and President, Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria, further called for caution in the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to partner with France to develop critical infrastructure and sustain long-term agriculture and food security.

“Synod calls for caution in the efforts of the present government to partner with France at a time when our African neighbours whose partnership with France over time has nose-dived. If the partnership is intended to attract development, a close look at the level of development in African nations who have partnered with France over time should be considered and wisdom should prevail on government to apply caution”.

He emphasized the need for Christians in the state to sustain prayers for the development of the state, and especially those in authority at all levels, for security of life and property and for political stability and unity.

Synod expressed gratitude for the new leadership in the United States of America led by President Donald Trump and prayed that it brings about the enthronement of good governance and a remarkable difference in global affairs.

