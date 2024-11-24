Tax Reform Bills Will Be Passed By N’Assembly – Hon Jibrin

Share

…Says Tinubu is giving his today for Nigerians’ tomorrow

Twenty-four hours after the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) called on the federal lawmakers from the zone to kick against the Tax Reform Bills, a prominent Northern lawmaker, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, from Kano State, declared that the bills would soon be passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Hon Jibrin, who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat, gave the assurance while featuring in the Politics Today Edition of the TVC, aired on Sunday night, said that President Bola Tinubu through the tax reform bills and other economic policies, was giving his today for Nigerians’ tomorrow.

“I have never had any doubt about the consideration and passage of the tax reform bills. We will pass the tax reform bills”, he declared.

He also said that though wrong perception about the reform bills was very strong in the North where he comes from, required sensitization on the merits and necessity for the reforms was being done to correct the perception.

“For those of us who have read through the bills very thoroughly, the aggregate of their advantages far surpassed whatever perceived disadvantages perceived by anybody or part of the country.

“President Tinubu is not out for a battle on the bill, just like the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), but for understanding their objectives and goals, which are all geared towards better revenue generation and distribution for the economic survival of the country.

“Yes, there may be contentious clauses in the bills, but that should not mean that they should be thrown away or not considered by the National Assembly.

“Since the bills are already with us, the onus lies with both chambers to allow them to pass through the required legislative processes which would pave the way for amendment of any contentious clauses since they are not cast in stone in the first place.

“As I said a couple of days ago in a similar programme like this, many of those kicking against the bills, have not read them but are just listening to wrong narratives being churned out by some other people”, he explained.

The lawmaker noted that the fuel Subsidy removal and cancellation of the parallel FOREX market carried out by President Tinubu last year and the proposed tax reform, would transform the Nigerian economy despite the hardships and pains being experienced by Nigerians now.

“President Tinubu to me, is giving his today for Nigerians’ tomorrow through the courageous and long-term result-oriented reforms being carried out now”, he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: