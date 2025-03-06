Tax Reform Bills: Why FG Should Look At Critical Stakeholders’ Inputs –Epia

Share

The Founder/CEO of OrderPaper Nigeria, Mr Oke Epia, yesterday stressed the need for deepened engagements with critical stakeholders to glean contributions that would help in delivering a robust Tax Reform Bill.

Epia, who spoke at the inaugural Rembinar Dialogue series convened in collaboration with OrderPaper Nigeria, also drummed support for the Tax Reform Bill.

He noted that the Rembinar series would broaden the scope of resource governance by integrating emerging issues such as energy transition, climate change, tax reform, beneficial ownership transparency, and contract transparency.

He said: “These discussions have profound implications, not just for NEITI but for Nigeria as a whole, especially given the evolving governance landscape within the extractive sector.”

A panelist, Haruna Yahaya who said the new tax regime should comply with the position of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) implementation, reiterated that the tax bills have potential to simplify tax processes, enhance taxpayer transparency, reduce revenue leakages through improved enforcement mechanisms and centralize tax collection under the newly proposed Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

