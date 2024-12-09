Tax Reform Bills Well Envisioned For Revival Of Nation’s Economy – Akume

Share

..Urges Atiku, others to wait till 2031 for presidency

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, lent his voice to assert that the four contentious tax reform bills forwarded to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, were well thought out for Nigeria’s economic revival.

Akume made the assertion while featuring on Politics on all programmes of TVC, anchored by Femi Akande, stressing that the laws would take the country out of the woods when fully considered and passed by the National Assembly.

He appealed to Nigerians to allow the bills to scale through required legislative processes as according to him, “they are well envisioned for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

They assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu had not lost goodwill among Nigerians as a result of tax reform bills and other strategic economic decisions taken within the last 17 months.

He said: “President Tinubu through the reform bills, wants to reposition the Nation’s economy as he earlier did with the removal of fuel subsidy and harmonization of the foreign exchange windows in the country.

“It is very easy to destroy but difficult to build, the various reforms being rolled out, are meant to rebuild the destroyed Nigeria by previous administrations.

“Very soon, Nigerians will start seeing results from the reforms being carried out”.

Concerning the matter of the Presidency, the SGF advised those eyeing the Presidency of Nigeria, to wait till 2031 when the incumbent President, Bola Tinubu, must have finished his second term.

“President Tinubu as a southerner, should be allowed to have a second term, meaning that those eyeing the Presidency from the North in 2027, should look beyond that year by waiting till 2031.

“If it is the will of God for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be President of Nigeria, even at the age of 90 years, he can get it, but he and other Northerners, eyeing the office now, should look beyond 2027,” he said.

