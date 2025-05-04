Tax Reform Bills Top Senate Agenda As Plenary Resumes Tuesday

Share

As the Nigerian Senate resumes plenary on Tuesday, strong indications have emerged that the consideration of tax reform bills will top its legislative agenda.

This was confirmed by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in a press statement issued by the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Office of the Senate Leader.

Bamidele disclosed that the Red Chamber would prioritise deliberation on the tax reform bills immediately after the Eid and Easter holidays, noting that plenary, initially scheduled to resume on April 29, had been shifted to May 5, 2025.

According to him, the Senate is committed to addressing public concerns surrounding the proposed tax legislation and is determined to pass them purely in the national interest.

Describing the bills as “game changers,” Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said the reforms aim to redefine Nigeria’s fiscal environment, correct existing inequalities in the tax system, and stimulate economic growth.

He revealed that under the proposed regime, employees earning ₦1,000,000 or less annually would be exempted from taxation, while businesses with capital below ₦50 million would also enjoy tax waivers. Additionally, Value Added Tax (VAT) would no longer apply to exports and essential goods such as food items, education, transportation, and healthcare.

The proposed reforms also include adjustments to corporate tax rates, proposing a reduction to 27.5% in 2025 and 25% in 2026—figures Bamidele described as conservative compared to South Africa’s 27% and Kenya’s 30%.

“The House of Representatives has successfully passed the Tax Reform Bills 2024. Upon resumption, the Senate will revisit the bills, address areas of concern raised by Nigerians, and ensure the final version reflects the collective interest of the nation,” he said.

Bamidele further affirmed the Senate’s unwavering commitment to the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution, noting that the process seeks to build a more efficient and responsive governance structure that transcends political, ethnic, and religious divides.

He added that the National Assembly remains focused on creating a legislative and regulatory environment that will attract foreign direct investment, boost revenue generation, and stabilise Nigeria’s macro-economic landscape.

Bamidele highlighted the Senate’s recent legislative achievements, including the amendment of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (Establishment) Act, 2024, aimed at enhancing service delivery and inter-agency coordination.

The revised law now guarantees the sustainability of the NSIP as a strategic tool for poverty alleviation.

“The frameworks we have established are designed to deepen social equity, stimulate economic growth, promote environmental sustainability, expand access to quality healthcare, and reduce social inequality and insecurity,” he said.

He also cited the passage of the Investments and Securities (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2024—now signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—which seeks to modernise Nigeria’s financial market and regulate digital currencies and fintech operations.

Furthermore, Bamidele noted that the Senate amended the Nigeria Data Protection Act (Amendment) Act, 2023, to mandate social media platforms and bloggers to establish physical offices in Nigeria—an effort aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in the digital media space.

“These efforts reflect our resolve to strengthen Nigeria’s economic, educational, and digital regulatory frameworks,” Bamidele concluded.

