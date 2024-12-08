Tax Reform Bills: SERAP Wants NASS To Address Human Rights Implications

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the leadership of Nigeria’s National Assembly (NASS) to evaluate the human rights impact of proposed tax reform bills under consideration.

In a letter dated December 7, 2024, addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, SERAP highlighted concerns about several provisions in the bills that it says could undermine Nigerians’ rights and lack adequate safeguards against abuse.

The rights group stressed the importance of aligning the bills with the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights standards, warning that failure to address problematic provisions could result in widespread rights violations, particularly for disadvantaged groups.

SERAP pointed out provisions in the Tax Administration Bill requiring financial institutions to disclose customer information to tax authorities.

The group argued that vaguely worded clauses like “any other information” and “additional disclosure” could be misused to infringe on citizens’ right to privacy.

While frowning at what it termed the intuitive powers of tax authorities, SERAP referred to Section 57 of the bill, which grants tax officials extensive powers to access private property and documents, which the group described as overreaching and prone to abuse without adequate judicial oversight.

The group criticized Section 81, which limits courts’ jurisdiction in pending tax matters, potentially infringing on citizens’ rights to access legal remedies.

SERAP emphasized that the bills lack mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of tax revenue.

It called for safeguards to prevent the misuse or diversion of public funds by politicians and officials.

SERAP urged the National Assembly to conduct and publish comprehensive human rights impact assessments of the bills and amend the bills to include robust data protection measures, judicial oversight, and accountability mechanisms.

The human rights group also want the National Assembly to ensure public participation in the legislative process to foster transparency and inclusivity.

The organization also called for a resolution directing the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to investigate state governors’ handling of tax revenues since 2015 and recover mismanaged funds.

SERAP argued that a rights-aligned tax system is essential for combating poverty, funding essential public services, and ensuring sustainable development.

The group expressed concerns that corruption and mismanagement of tax revenues disproportionately affect vulnerable Nigerians, many of whom lack access to basic services like water, sanitation, and education.

“The National Assembly must prioritize the protection and advancement of human rights in the ongoing discussions on tax reforms,

“Without adequate safeguards, the bills risk exacerbating existing inequalities and undermining public trust in government institutions,” said SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare.

SERAP warned that if its recommendations are ignored, it will pursue legal action to ensure compliance with constitutional and human rights standards.

