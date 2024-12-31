Tax Reform Bills: Retract Your ‘Threats Against Tinubu’, Presidency Tells Bala Mohammed

Share

The Presidency has asked Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to withdraw his recent comments against President Bola Tinubu regarding the proposed Tax Reform Bills. Mohammed, who chairs the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, had criticised the reforms, alleging they are skewed to favour one region.

He claimed the bills amounted to “calls for anarchy” and warned that Tinubu would see “our real colour” if the legislation is passed. But in a statement yesterday, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, described Mohammed’s remarks as “in- flammatory rhetoric” and “direct threats toward the federal government”.

He said the governor’s comments were “particularly concerning and does not reflect the constructive dialogue needed between state and FG”.

Dare also noted that Mohammed’s remarks did not reflect the collective views of the North. He advised Mohammed to focus on addressing poverty and ensuring the effective use of federal resources rather than issuing threats.

“It bears noting that Bauchi State has received N144 billion (State and LGA) in federal allocations under the current administration — a significant increase from previous disbursements,” the statement reads. “Yet his state continues to grapple with serious developmental challenges and high poverty rates.

Rather than issuing threats, his energy might be better directed toward implementing effective poverty alleviation programs and ensuring transparent utilisation of these federal resources. “This unfortunate statement does not represent the collective voice of Northern Nigeria.

The North, like other regions, seeks collaborative governance and constructive engagement with the Federal Government to address our nation’s challenges.

“As a state governor, he is called to exemplify statesmanship and work toward national cohesion. I urge him to retract these confrontational remarks and redirect his focus toward productive dialogue with the FG regarding any concerns about the Tax Reform Act.”

Highlighting the potential benefits of the reforms, Dare said that collaboration, rather than division, is essential for Nigeria’s progress. “The Tax Reform Act and increased federal allocations offer significant benefits to the States.

“Nigeria’s journey toward prosperity demands unity of purpose, not divisive rhetoric,” he said. “At this critical juncture in our national development, public officials must rise above regional sentiments and political grandstanding to embrace the collective vision of a stronger, more prosperous nation.

“The challenges we face — from poverty to security, from economic growth to social development — transcend state boundaries and political affiliations.

“Indeed, all political leaders must remember that their primary obligation is to improve the lives of their citizens, which is best achieved through constructive dialogue, efficient resource management, and unwavering commitment to national unity.”

He said political leaders must prioritise effective resource management, constructive engagement, and a commitment to national unity to tackle the country’s challenges.

