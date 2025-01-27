Tax Reform Bills: Pro-Tinubu Group Lauds Faleke’s Support

Share

The Tinubu Reforms Advocates (TRA) has commended James Faleke, the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Finance, for his support to President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills.

In a statement signed by its President, Gideon Unazi, the group said Faleke’s efforts have been instrumental in shaping the conversation around the tax reform bills, which aim to overhaul Nigeria’s tax collection and administration systems.

Unazi acknowledged that Faleke has taken the time to educate his colleagues about the bills, addressing concerns and fostering a deeper understanding of the proposed legislation.

He added that Faleke’s commitment to the President tax bills went beyond mere advocacy, as he took concrete steps to ensure its success.

According to Unazi, Faleke spearheaded efforts to thoroughly brief members of the Finance Committee, which he chairs, on the bill’s provisions, ensuring they were well-equipped to make informed decisions.

