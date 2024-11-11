Tax Reform Bills Not Against North – Hon Jibrin

Share

…Calls for understanding of Nigerians

Former Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, has declared that the proposed tax reform bills, were not in any way against the North or any part of the country, urging those against the bills to hold their pesce.

Jibrin who made the declaration while fielding questions on the subject matter on a monitored television programme, sought for understanding of all Nigerians on the content and intendment of the bills which according to him, proposed reforms that would benefit the entire Nigeria society.

President Bola Tinubu had last month, forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly, four tax reform bills for consideration and passage.

The bills include: Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

In setting the process for expeditious consideration of the bills, the Senate through its Committee on Finance, had an Interactive session with the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji last month, for details on their objectives.

However, while both Chambers are getting prepared to consider and pass the bills on resumption from recess next week, some Nigerians particularly from the North, expressed fears on some provisions of the bills.

Apart from Senator Shehu Sani that has been commending President Tinubu on the proposed tax reforms through the bills , Hon Jibrin has also thrown his weight behind the proposals.

The tax reform bills according to Hon Jibrin, are well envisioned by President Tinubu for the general interest of Nigerians and not in any way intended to introduce new taxes or put any part of the country at disadvantage.

He said: “There’s a crisis of perception here. People hear ‘tax reform’ and immediately assume it will negatively impact them, without ever taking the time actually to review the details of the bill. Many of the critics haven’t even looked at the bill closely.

“President Tinubu is seen as a tax and revenue-focused person, and because of that, when you hear discussions about the bill, people jump to conclusions.

“I urge everyone, including lawmakers, the media, and the public, to engage with the actual content of the bill before making judgements.

“It’s easy to assume, but if you look at the bill, you’ll see that it’s not about imposing new taxes on the common man. Instead, it addresses systemic issues and proposes reforms that benefit the broader society.

“The bills entail protective measures, or “buffers,” designed to prevent any negative impact on Northern states.

“These buffers are important in safeguarding the interests of the Northern region. They ensure that, even as the tax system is reformed, the North will not face any adverse consequences.

“It’s important for us to understand that these measures are specifically aimed at protecting our region while we engage in this necessary reform.”

Share

Please follow and like us: