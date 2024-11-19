Tax Reform Bills: Northern Lawmakers’ll Be Guided By Nat’l Interest –Doguwa

Share

The Leader of the Northern Regional Caucus in the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has said northern legislators will prioritise the national interest in their deliberations on the four tax reform bills forwarded to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking to reporters during the Tax Reform Interaction organised by the House yesterday, the All Progressive Congress member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada, Kano State, said they would not rush the passage of the bills into law but would study them carefully and diligently before passage.

The House of Committee on Downstream Petroleum Chairman said: “The proposed bills are obviously to do with fiscal federalism as it relates to sharing of resources, to federating units and key government institutions.

“We must therefore, be careful to study the bills diligently and consider them clause by clause to make justice to the people and justice to the bills, in the overall interest of the people and national interest.

“We will certainly not rush the passage of these bills to avoid making hasty laws that will in the end not be able to address our practical economic realities as a nation.”

