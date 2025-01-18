Share

Following the acceptance of the four Tax Reform Bills by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Senator Representing Borno South in the 10th National Assembly, Sen. Ali Ndume, has reacted to the move, saying their support for the bills is not enough as there are still sections of the bills that require further clarification.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the governor’s forum had thrown their weight behind President Tinubu’s Tax Reform bills on Friday, as they announced their collective support for the bills.

It would be recalled that the bills which is currently before the National Assembly have suffered heavy criticisms especially from the northern Nigeria, with many describing the pieces of legislation as anti-north agenda of the President Tinubu-led administration.

Reacting to the NGF sudden acceptance of the bills, Ndume, who has been critical of some of the policies of the present government, maintained that instead of bringing succour, the tax reform would further burden the poor, urging the president to withdraw the bills.

Speaking on Saturday with BBC Hausa service, Ndume said, “What the governors did is a welcome development, but it is not enough because we still do not have comprehensive understanding of the bills.” He added that while NGF’s decision was a right step, there was a need to open doors for wider consultations and public inputs in order to have a unison stance on the legislation. “There is a need for transparency. The process should not be rushed as this would lead to making mistakes. “The door for correcting the mistakes has been opened now, unlike before when it was closed and the bills left as they were. The work is now with the legislators and the general public,” he added.

