Tax Reform Bills: N’Delta Youths Praise Deputy Senate President

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has commended Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin for halting the public hearing on the Tax Reform Bills.

The group noted that this move demonstrates his commitment to inclusivity, fairness, and justice.

According to the NDYC, the establishment of a committee to engage with the Attorney General and relevant stakeholders ensures that no region or demographic is marginalised in the pursuit of national development.

The group stated that the committee’s resolution on tax reforms must prioritize equity and justice, reflecting the principles of inclusivity and ensuring every Nigerian has an equitable share of the nation’s wealth and opportunities.

In a statement by National Coordinator Israel Uwejeyan, the NDYC also called for the revival of the Warri and Calabar Ports, citing their strategic advantages and potential to foster equitable wealth distribution and regional development.

It noted that revitalizing these ports will decongest existing ones, create jobs, stimulate regional economies, and ensure balanced national growth.

Furthermore, the NDYC appealed to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to institute robust consultative frameworks within their respective states, enabling citizens and stakeholders to contribute to the ongoing discourse.

