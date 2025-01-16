Tax Reform Bills May Jeopardize TETFund’s Future – ASUU

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sokoto Zone has expressed strong opposition to the proposed Nigeria Tax Bills 2024, citing concerns that it will effectively dismantle the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Dr Abubakar Sabo, the Zonal Coordinator who spoke at a press conference held on Wednesday at the Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto said the bill’s provisions will significantly alter TETFund’s funding structure, allocating only 50% of the Development Levy to TETFund in 2025 and 2026, and eventually phasing out funding by 2030.

ASUU argues that this move will abolish the Education Tax and redirect funds to other agencies, such as NITDA, NASENI, and NELFUND, at the expense of TETFund’s vital role in advancing higher education.

The union emphasizes TETFund’s contributions to Nigerian public tertiary education, including infrastructural development, postgraduate training, and research capacity enhancement.

The proposed bill is seen as a direct threat to the progress achieved in the sector over the past 15 years, with ASUU warning that it will roll back the progress made in positioning Nigerian universities for global competitiveness.

The union is calling on the National Assembly to safeguard TETFund and preserve public tertiary education, urging Nigerians to hold the government accountable for any adverse outcomes.

ASUU also notes that TETFund currently supports 244 public tertiary institutions and has facilitated stability in the education sector through its annual assistance.

The union concludes with a stern warning, stating that Nigerians should be prepared for the consequences of neglecting university education and that the government must take responsibility for its actions.

Share

Please follow and like us: