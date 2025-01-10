Tax Reform Bills: Group Wants States To Collect VAT

Share

The Western Region Organization (WRO), a global movement dedicated to a return to regional government in Nigeria, has asked the National Assembly to revert the authority to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) exclusively to states.

The organisation, in a statement issued on Friday, also asked NASS to amend the tax reform bills for states to collect and spend VAT in their domains.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mr Banji Ayiloge, in the statement, said that such an amendment would make the tax reform bills fair and equitable in a proper federal system.

“WRO strongly believes that Value-Added Taxes ought to be in the purview of the states, and the states need the tax to raise significant revenue to develop their areas.

“We frown at the federal government mopping up VAT funds from the states and redistributing them, an act that is not federalism in any fashion, but unbridled state socialism, which seeks equality by creating an unequal distribution of resources, which ultimately rewards visionless leaders in some states.

“This is patently unacceptable because it lacks vision and offends the principle of fairness and justice,” the group said.

Ayiloge said that such an amendment and its speedy passage would undoubtedly ensure equity and justice in the nation’s tax system and enable states to use VAT to spur development in their respective domains.

According to the organisation, reverting VAT to states would be “the best political decision since the military coup of January 15, 1966, which dismantled the regional government arrangement negotiated by Nigeria’s nationalists.

“The negotiated agreement resulted in Nigeria becoming a genuine federal republic with four autonomous regions until 1966.

Ayiloge recalled that VAT was first introduced by a former Ogun State governor, the late Chief Bisi Onabanjo during the second Republic before the regime of former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida ‘highjacked’ it and made it the federal government’s program.

“Therefore, it is inconceivable that President Bola Tinubu’s administration which is supposed to be quite perceptive of these issues will succumb to blackmail and harassment to support a scheme that is patently illegal and deficient,” the statement read.

The group said that it was time to correct the penchant of some leaders, who it said usually cry foul whenever policies designed to end unfair advantage forced on the rest of the country by past leaders were corrected.

“They have gotten away with these selfish acts for far too long, and this clique of northern leaders resisted any attempt to redirect national policies toward equitable and progressive policies, which they frowned upon,” they said.

Ayiloge said that there must be a change of policies “as southern Nigeria is tired of carrying the burden of others since the amalgamation of 1914.

“The propensity by other regions to focus more on intangible things to the detriment of the productive and forward-looking efforts of leaders from the South has resulted in the perilous state in which the nation has found itself,” the group said.

He urged all regions to direct their energies to productive uses of the vast resources available in their respective regions.

According to him, the North’s extensive land area is favourable to mechanised farming, and if properly utilised, it could serve as Nigeria’s breadbasket.

