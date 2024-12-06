Tax Reform Bills: Controversy Rages On As Senate Says Documents Not Withdrawn

Share

The controversy that has engulfed the Tax Reform Bills raged on yesterday after the Senate claimed that it was quoted out of context in the media over its resolution to put on hold further legislative actions on the bills, for wider consultations with aggrieved stakeholders.

The Senate made the clarification following a point of order raised by the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who criticised the media, specifically referencing a report on a private Lagos based television station and describing it as an attempt to intimidate the legislature.

He stated that the Senate remained steadfast in its legislative duties and would not succumb to external pressure or misrepresentation, saying: “I watched the news last night and what was reported was that this hallowed chamber had suspended further consideration of the Tax Reform Bills before the Senate.

“The reporter even invited the Governor of Nasarawa State and pointed it to the governor, saying: ‘now that the Senate has withdrawn…’ he used the word withdrawn these Tax Reform Bills, suggesting that they were confusing and problematic.”

Bamidele mentioned that the reporter had asked: “What would you say, Mr Governor, are you happy that these bills have been withdrawn?” And the governor said: ‘I am not just happy because the bills have been withdrawn, but I am happy because this will now give us a chance for all of us to discuss.’”

Bamidele cautioned that the legislature should not be intimidated from doing its work, saying: “We have not suspended or withdrawn deliberations on the Tax Reform Bills. Any attempt to intimidate the Senate is undemocratic. These bills are executive communications, and only the executive arm can withdraw them. We remain steadfast in our legislative responsibilities.

“We don’t take orders from anyone or any office, no matter how highly placed. We cannot be bullied into taking certain procedures as far as we are concerned. We do not move from one TV station to another; the privilege that we have is the floor of the Senate.

This is where we do our deliberations; this is where we make the law; this is where we do effective representation of our people and if you have issues to clarify, this is also the floor that we have rather than issuing press statements. It was a misunderstanding of the legislative process for anybody to have even reported that we had withdrawn the bills.”

Speaking during plenary on the issue, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said that the Red Chamber remained focused on its mandate to represent Nigerians’ interests and would not be intimidated by external pressures.

Akpabio, who was responding to the Point of Order raised by Senate Leader over media reports that the bills had either been suspended or withdrawn, dismissed any attempts to pressure the chamber from taking such action, more so, when they are executive bills.

“The Senate cannot be bullied. Any reform that we are convinced serves the interest of Nigerians will proceed. These bills contain provisions that are in the best interest of the public,” he said.

Akpabio noted that the Senate was not in a hurry and would do a thorough job on the bills, just as it has taken further legislative actions on them, including the formation of a special committee representing Nigeria’s six geo-political zones to engage with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) to address contentious issues.

He explained that public hearings and consultations with stakeholders, including governors, traditional and religious leaders, as well as business leaders were imperative to resolving any uncertainties. “If six weeks are insufficient, we will extend the time. We are committed to transparency and addressing all concerns,” he said.

According to Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, who presided over plenary, the committee which is headed by Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) would meet with the AGF to address grey areas in the bills and revert to Senate before public hearing. He disclosed that the executive arm of government agreed with the Senate that there is a need to resolve all the issues causing disagreements in the bills.

