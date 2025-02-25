Tax Reform Bills: ACF Recommends Retention Of 7.5% VAT

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has recommended the retention of the 7.5 per cent rate of Value added Tax (VAT) in President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills.

The recommendation is contained in the body’s observations and recommendations to the National Assembly on the bills.

In the report signed by National Publicity Secretary Tukur MuhammadBaba, the ACF said the retention of the 7.5 per cent rate of VAT was the “outcome of a special purpose committee of experts set up by its Board of Trustees which studied the bills for appropriate recommendations”.

The group kicked against the scraping of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The report said: “The ACF considers the proposed tax reforms to have implications for all sections of the country and not just the North.”

It added: “The highlights of the ACF’s report include recommendations to the effect that as a whole, the reforms must aim to retain the current 7.5 per cent rate of VAT in line with the reality of current economic challenges facing citizens and businesses; improving the efficiency of (VAT) collection, improvements to revenue collection through the formalisation of the informal sectors and the use of digital technologies, as well the vigorous expansion of Nigeria’s tax base through encouraging private sector investments.

“Also, VAT on agricultural equipment should be expunged; and the words ‘supply and supplies’ in Chapter 6 (VAT), Part 1, Sections 143, 144, 145 and 147 of the Tax Administration Bill should be changed to ‘consumption or consumptions’.

