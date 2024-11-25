Tax Reform Bill’ll promote productivity, says Nwebonyi

Share

Senate Deputy Chief Whip Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, is a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District. In this interview with CLEMENT NNACHI, he speaks on a wide range of issues

Recently, President Bola Tinubu forwarded to the Senate the deliberations. The Bill has passed through the First Reading and has generated several controversies especially from Northern leaders who feel that the bill is against the North. What do you think is the reason for this perceived opposition to the bill?

Well, the bill just passed the First Reading. We are yet to go into the debate session which is the Second Reading. It is there that the nitty-gritty, merits and demerits of the bill will be known. However, in summary the bill is just trying to say you are going to earn as much as you can produce. Meaning that states that cannot generate revenue will start getting less of federal allocation.

Invariably, VAT will die automatically because you now get based on what you can produce. In an economy like ours, it is good because it will encourage people to work hard. Unlike when every month, we go to Abuja and share from the consolidated revenue of the Federal Government and everybody goes home to behave the way he likes with the funds. It is only in Ebonyi State that you can see that the state government is putting something on ground, that is commensurate with the revenue we get from the Federation Account.

Those who are lazy will kick against the bill, but those with a lot of economic activities in their states will support the bill. It is better for you to earn as much as you work. It should not be monkey dey work, baboon dey chop.

Prior to this time, the Federal Government had promised to reduce the number of Ministries in compliance with the Steve Orosanya Committee Report on merger of Ministries, Parastatals and Agencies (MDAs). However, Nigerians were worried that seven new Ministers were appointed and sworn- in thereby reneging on the promise to the people. What is your take on this?

The powers to appoint or sack starts and ends on the table of Mr. President. While I agree that more Ministries were created, you also agree with me that some were merged. Example Ministry of Sports and that of Youth Development.

The Ministry of Niger-Delta was also scrapped. These are indications that the man on top was doing his best at the moment to realize his economic programmes all geared towards making Nigeria a better place where investors can come and invest. So, I believe there are wisdom in what Mr. The President is doing, scrapping some ministries and creating new ones.

Just a follow up, the South-East geo-political zone of the country as it stands, has only two substantive Ministers namely David Umahi and Uche Nnaji. The other three are Ministers of State. People of the zone perceive this as another form of marginalisation. How do you react to this?

Well. I must commend President Tinubu for giving the south-east the opportunity of producing the Minister of Works which to me is more than three Ministers put together. For Mr. President to have such trust on the Igbos, I think he means well for us.

Of course, there are some geo-political zones that have seven Ministers. The five Ministers given to the south-east are quality five.

It is not the number but the ability to attract developments to the area. We have held more positions but yet our roads and infrastructure were not receiving attention. Now that we have a Minister of Works, you can see that most of the roads across Nigeria including that of the South-East are receiving urgent attention.

Example Onitsha -Enugu Federal Highway, work is ongoing, which was abandoned for years. Almost one lane of that road is completely fixed. The Enugu /Port Harcourt Road is on course. Also, the Abakaliki- Benue -Abuja Highway. These are landmark achievements that would not have been possible if not for the fact that we have David Umahi as Minister of Works.

Nigerians are currently facing hardship as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy and floating of the naira by the federal government. This has led to inflation, high cost of living, devaluation of the national currency among others. Do you think that these two policies deserve to be reviewed or reformed to reduce the suffering facing the Nigerian people?

I cannot say yes or no because every policy has its side effects. Removal of subsidy has its side effect which is inflation. I believe that with time the prices of goods will come down. Moreso, we now have more refineries. Why the thing was so was because NNPC was enjoying that monopoly. Now that private refineries are coming up, definitely the law of demand and supply will set in.

Recently, you flagged off the ground breaking ceremony of a multi-million naira civic center for your community Mbeke Ishieke in Ebonyi local Government Area. What motivated this initiative?

Well, if you witnessed the event, you will agree that the area is a developing community. Mbeke Ishieke is one of the areas settled by the white man. It has been an urban community right from time. Such an area needs to have a civic center where people can gather, discuss and a place for skill acquisition. There must be a rallying point. I am going to give one to each of the four local government areas that make up Ebonyi North zone.

Since your election as a Senator and subsequent inauguration, you have carried out several empowerment programmes for youths of Ebonyi North zone. In specific terms, can you elaborate on most of these empowerment schemes you have embarked upon?

Yes. I have done much in that regard. Within six months in office, precisely 7th January 2024, I distributed hundreds of motorcycles and cars to all the party Chairmen in the four local governments that make up Ebonyi North zone.

I gave motorcycles to all the ward Chairmen of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the four local government areas. I empowered so many women to go into petty businesses.

In the area of education, I launched a N50 million grant to support indigent students of Ebonyi North Senatorial zone. Some beneficiaries received N200, 000 to N100,000 depending on the course of study.

In the area of agriculture, I have empowered thousands of farmers across Ebonyi North Senatorial zone. I distributed fertilizers to farmers. We have launched the construction of over 10 km of roads spread in four local government areas of the district.

This is to complement the wonderful steps of our Governor Francis Nwifuru in the area of social development which is key to a developing state like Ebonyi State. In the area of portable water, I have sunk 85 hand pumps boreholes, and done four motorized boreholes across communities that make up the zone. Our concern in this business of politics is to set a standard that will be difficult, if not impossible to beat. If you look at what I have done within one year in office, you will agree with me that it is unprecedented.

The First Lady of the Federation Senator (Mrs) Oluremi Tinubu recently visited Ebonyi State and inaugurated the upgraded runway of the Chuba Okadigbo airport at Onueke courtesy of the State government. How would you assess the performance of Governor Francis Nwifuru, in-terms of delivering democratic dividends to the people?

I commend Governor Francis Nwufuru for this landmark achievement. The former Governor of the State David Umahi, built the airport to a standard. After the examination of the Aviation sector, they coated the runway with asphalt. Governor Nwifuru did a beautiful job, I have landed there, I welcome all Nigerians to begin to use that airport, to us one of the best in the country

