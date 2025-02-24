Tax Reform Bill’ll End Mono-Economy, Says CITN Boss

Share

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN)President Samuel Agbeluyi says the National Assembly’s approval of President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills will stabilise the economy and end the mono-economy.

He said this during the investiture of Item Nwachukwu as the 3rd Chairman of the institute in Ebonyi State in addition to the swearing-in of 2024/2025 Executive Committee of the institute in Abakaliki at the weekend.

He said the body was involved in drafting the bills and would participate fully during the public hearing. Agbeluyi said: “We have been clamouring for tax reform in the country, the public hearing is coming up, and we expect those people who have a different perspective to go to the National Assembly and make their positions.”

The CITN chief said when passed into law, the bills would end the payment of over 60 different taxes by Nigerians. N w a c h u k w u said he would strive to ensure that tax administration and practice in the state were advanced through service, teamwork and integrity.

